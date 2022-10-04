PCCA Appoints New Chief Financial Officer, Manfredo Thibau, MBA

Houston, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCCA announced today that Manfredo Thibau, MBA, formerly Vice President, Finance, of Vibrantz Technologies, Inc., has joined the company and started his preparation to assume the PCCA Chief Financial Officer (CFO) position on January 1, 2023. Current CFO Marc DuPont, who is set to retire in December after more than 20 years at PCCA, will remain in his position through the end of 2022 to help with the transition.

“We’re excited to have Manfredo join our PCCA family and continue our legacy of supporting compounding pharmacies and pharmacists,” said PCCA President Jim Smith. “Manfredo’s experience, education and financial acumen will be an asset to our strategic management team. Plus, his warm personality and service attitude align nicely with our PCCA culture and values.”

Thibau’s extensive financial background and work experience include serving as: Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis, for Igloo Products Corp.: Director of Operations Finance for Pentair; and Manager, Business Development, for Eli Lilly and Company in Brazil. While at Eli Lilly and Company, he received Lilly’s 2012 Global CFO Award for leading and implementing a pricing program that provided free human insulin to all Brazilians.

Thibau earned his Master of Business Administration degree from UNC Kenaan-Flagler Business School, a graduate degree in finance from Harvard University and a Bachelor of Laws degree from Faculdades Milton Campos.

“I’m grateful to join PCCA, a pioneer in the compounding industry that truly cares about patients, pharmacists and independent pharmacies,” Thibau said. “For me, helping PCCA achieve its goals means I’m indirectly helping fill the unmet needs of patients. That’s something very close to my heart. I’m also especially grateful to have Marc DuPont here to guide me, answer questions, make introductions and help throughout the transition.”

“There’s no doubt, Manfredo will be embraced and welcomed by our PCCA family,” DuPont said. “We truly care about each other, our members and the compounding industry. The past 20 years with the company have been incredible. I’ve developed lasting friendships with coworkers and PCCA members. We’ve overcome challenges, laughed a lot and, at times, even cried together. I’m blessed to have been a part of PCCA’s legacy and look forward to watching PCCA continue to develop innovative products and services for our members and the compounding industry as a whole.”

ABOUT PCCA

