ICG : Notification of Share Transaction

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (“ICG”) (the “Company”)
5 October 2022
Notification of Share Transaction
The Company has received notification that on 4 October 2022 Vijay Bharadia, a Director of the Company, bought 5,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1033.46 pence per share.
As a result of this transaction Vijay Bharadia and his connected persons hold a total of 39,170 ordinary shares, being 0.001% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).
