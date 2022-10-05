Expert Panel Calls for Use of Blood Volume Measurement to Assess Heart Failure Patients at Key Scientific Meeting

Evidence Presented Utilizing Daxor’s BVA-100® Blood Volume Test

Oak Ridge, TN, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces that a scientific session titled “Debating Volume-based versus Pressure-based Methods and Devices to Measure Congestion in Heart Failure” was held during the Heart Failure Society of America Annual Scientific Meeting on October 3rd, 2022, in Washington, DC.

In a debate format before hundreds of clinicians both on-line and in-person, the panel compared pressure-based vs volume-based measures to assess volume overload in advanced heart failure patients. The session was moderated by Dr. Maria Rosa-Costanzo, Edward-Elmhurst Health and Dr. Marat Fudim, Duke University Health. Panel members included Dr Tamas Alexy, The University of Minnesota Medical School, Dr. Jeffrey Testani, Yale University Medical Center, Dr. Wayne Miller, Mayo Clinic, and Dr. Jenny Thibodeau, The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.

Dr. Wayne Miller stated, “Congestion is best measured by volume-based metrics.” Dr. Miller also highlighted the importance of knowing the red blood cell volume to optimize fluid management which is a key metric of Daxor’s BVA-100 blood test, which he has utilized to publish more than a dozen peer-reviewed papers in leading journals. He went on to say that “The Daxor methodology is simple, can be done at the bedside and more practical clinically to help guide individualized treatment.”

The panel unanimously agreed that pressure and volume do not give the same clinical information. Dr. Jeffrey Testani, who noted that he also uses Daxor’s diagnostic, commented that, “Surrogate measures [for volume] are confounded by many factors and that pressure does not equal volume. In reality, you need both as both are critical and give you different information.” Daxor’s BVA-100 blood test was highlighted as the only diagnostic that is FDA-cleared and readily available to quantify intravascular blood volume with over 60,000 tests performed to evaluate blood volume at leading hospitals in the United States.

“We are thrilled that our BVA-100 blood test was debated and recognized for its importance amongst this group of esteemed experts,” said Michael Feldschuh, President and CEO of Daxor Corporation. “Clinical demand for our diagnostic is rapidly growing. Ongoing outcomes in research, with five studies presented at this conference alone, add to the more than one hundred published peer-reviewed studies across many medical conditions which drive adoption and growth. Our diagnostic has significant value for providers and informs clinicians with critical information to manage and treat volume derangements, so patients get out of the hospital faster and have better results in terms of mortality and readmission when compared to those who did not receive BVA-guided care.”

