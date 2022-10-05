NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)

a) Name Geraint Jones

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer/PDMR

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Admiral Group plc

b) LEI 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument







Identification code Ordinary Shares











GB00B02J6398

b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 390 Ordinary Shares under the dividend reinvestment plan under the Admiral Group Approved Share Incentive Plan

c)



Prices(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s)

£18.91 390

d) Aggregated information







Aggregated value Price N/A (Single Transaction)

e) Date of the transaction 4 October 2022



