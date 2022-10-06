Access Unify Named Trend-setting Product by KMWorld Magazine for Second Consecutive Year

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access, the world’s largest privately-held integrated information management services provider, is honored to announce that its innovative solution, Access Unify, has once again been named a trend-setting product by the industry experts at KMWorld Magazine. The KMWorld Trend-Setting Products list of 2022 is composed of the most noteworthy offerings leading the way in innovation this year. The current list, compiled annually, can be viewed here.



"Everything from AI and Knowledge Graph solutions, to remote and hybrid working environments, are shaping the capabilities of products and services for 2022,” said Tom Hogan, Group Publisher, KMWorld. “To help showcase advanced products and services, each year KMWorld magazine looks for innovative offerings that are helping organizations become better equipped to compete in this ever-changing competitive work environment. This is KMWorld’s Trend-Setting Products list of 2022!”

Gaining access to archived or filed paper records used to sometimes take days to reach a single employee in the past. Now users of Access Unify can request physical files to be digitized to a cloud repository in four hours or less. When an organization’s onsite files are transitioned to Access, businesses can save on costly real estate space, or repurposed office space for billable/higher value business purposes. Access Unify’s predictable, fixed-fee pricing model eliminates per line-item file management charges. This significantly reduces time spent on billing inquiries and lowers overall operating costs.

Ken Davis, Access CEO, commented, “We’re proud of the difference Access Unify is making for our clients, especially in today’s remote and hybrid work environments. Our clients are getting faster and easier access to critical business records at a significantly lower cost.”

To learn more about Access Unify, visit: www.accessunify.com.

About KMWorld:

With more than 25 years of market coverage experience serving both technology professionals and executive management, KMWorld is the premier resource for actionable advice and real direction on solutions and strategies in knowledge, content, document and information management today. From advanced news and trends analysis, to case studies and in-depth research, KMWorld guides more than 50,000 IT and business professionals at organizations across North America involved in the evaluation, recommendation, and purchase of enterprise technology products and services. We believe that successful businesses today rely on the careful balance of technology, process, and people. KMWorld delivers the market knowledge, process management skills and best practices to make that happen.

About Access:

Access is the largest privately-held records and information management services provider worldwide, with operations across the United States, Canada, Central America and South America. Access provides transformative services, expertise and technologies to make organizations more efficient and more compliant. Access helps companies manage and activate their critical business information through offsite storage and information governance services, scanning and digital transformation solutions, document management software and secure destruction services. Access has been named 12 times to the Inc. 5000, the ranking of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. For more information on Access, please visit AccessCorp.com .

