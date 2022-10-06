Ocugen, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Vaccines, Cell & Gene Therapy Conferences

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (“Ocugen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines, today announced that the Company will present at two important conferences this month.



“I look forward to sharing more about our Modifier Gene Therapy platform—a novel approach to treating inherited retinal disease—during the Meeting on the Mesa, and Dr. Hopkins will provide more on COVAXIN™— a whole-virion inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate currently in a Phase 2/3 immuno-bridging and broadening clinical trial with the U.S. FDA—at the Vaccines Summit,” said Dr. Shankar Musunuri, PhD, MBA, Chairman, CEO & Co-Founder of Ocugen. “It’s critical that we participate in conversations about the next generation of medicine among our peers and share our contributions to the advancement of vaccines, cell and gene therapy.”

2022 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa



Title: Our Commitment to Gene & Cell Therapy

Presenter: Dr. Shankar Musunuri

Date: Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Time: 2 p.m. PT

Location: Park Hyatt Aviara, Carlsbad, CA



Vaccines Summit 2022

Title: COVAXIN™: A whole SARS-CoV-2 virion inactivated vaccine against COVID-19

Presenter: Robert J. Hopkins, MD, MPH & TM, FACP, FIDSA, Chief Medical Officer

Date: Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Time: 6:10 – 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Sheraton Reston Hotel, Reston, VA

About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve health and offer hope for patients across the globe. We are making an impact on patient’s lives through courageous innovation—forging new scientific paths that harness our unique intellectual and human capital. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with a single product, and we are advancing research in infectious diseases to support public health and orthopedic diseases to address unmet medical needs. Discover more at www.ocugen.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .



Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risk factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release.