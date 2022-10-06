Silo Pharma to Present at the Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference on October 12

Presentation to feature Company’s novel therapeutic candidates under development in collaboration with leading academic institutions

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) (“the Company”), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research, today announced that CEO Eric Weisblum will present and host investor meetings at the 7th Annual Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference being held Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, Florida.

Presentation:

The Company’s presentation will be available for viewing live on October 12 via webcast .

. Please consult the conference website for the presentation time.

for the presentation time. A webcast replay will be available for the following 90 days on the Company’s Investors website .

One-on-one Meetings:

To request a meeting with Mr. Weisblum, please contact your Dawson James representative.

At the conference, Mr. Weisblum will discuss Silo Pharma’s acquisition and development of intellectual property and technology rights from leading universities and researchers, including the use of the psychedelic drugs. He will also discus the Company’s diversified pipeline showing promise in underserved rare disease, neurological, and mental health indications. These therapeutics are currently under development for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, stress-induced psychiatric disorders, and fibromyalgia.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma. Inc. is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications such as PTSD, Alzhiemer’s, and other rare neurological disorders. Silo’s mission is to identify assets to license and fund the research which we believe will be transformative to the well-being of patients and the healthcare industry. For more information, visit www.silopharma.com