ibex to Sponsor Customer Contact Week Nashville 2022

NASHVILLE, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced its sponsorship of Customer Contact Week (CCW) Nashville 2022, October 12-14, 2022. CCW, the world’s largest customer contact event series, brings together customer care, CX, and contact center leaders. At the conference, ibex will host an invitation-only luncheon with CX leaders and industry influencers on Thursday, October 13.

“We are excited to connect with industry leaders at CCW Nashville to share best practices and proven CX strategies that drive customer satisfaction, retention, and loyalty,” said John Thompson, Global Head of Sales at ibex. “In this challenging economic environment, it is more important than ever before for companies to create frictionless, seamless, data-driven CX programs—or risk losing customers to more nimble and scalable competitors. ibex is a leader in seamless global omnichannel CX solutions geared for the digital-first marketplace and offers an amazing culture and employee experience to help recruit and retain the best talent, which leads to the best CX for our clients.”

A team of ibex CX experts will be on site to share best practices and the latest technologies to improve customer interactions, contact center performance and client outcomes, all while reducing operating costs.

“Combining our world-class talent and awesome culture with ibex’s award-winning Wave X technology platform enables us to deliver next-level CX solutions for many of the world’s premier brands,” added Thompson. “We can help solve your CX challenges.”

About CCW

Started in 1999 as Call Center Week, CCW is the world’s largest customer contact event series. With the balance of conference and expo, CCW is the place where customer care, CX, and contact center leaders come together. CCW is brought to you by the Customer Management Practice – the Analyst, Advisor, and Industry Network for all things Customer Management.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthtech, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn.

