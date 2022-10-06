Harbert Infrastructure Fund VI, LP Announces Final Close

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbert Infrastructure Fund VI, LP (“HIF VI”) had its final close on September 30, 2022. HIF VI secured $905 million in fund and related co-investment commitments to invest in HIF VI’s portfolio of North American power and renewable energy opportunities. HIF VI is focused on investments which can provide investors with attractive risk-adjusted returns, reliable current income, opportunity for capital gains, and inflation protection. HIF VI received commitments from a diverse and highly regarded group of domestic and international institutional investors, including pension plans, insurance companies, foundations, and asset managers.

Since 1986, Harbert Infrastructure has deployed over $7.6 billion across 56 investments with varied fuel sources, technologies, and transaction structures.

“We are grateful to our existing investors for their continued support and are humbled by the confidence that new investors have shown in our team through their commitments,” said Claude Estes, Head of Investments, Harbert Infrastructure. ”The United States infrastructure markets are in the early rounds of a massive decarbonization and electrification transition which has created and will continue to create volatility and investment opportunities. We feel that our team’s long track-record of performance and experience in the space combined with our best-in-class operating partners uniquely position us to capitalize on these opportunities.”

HMC President and COO, Travis Pritchett added, “We are immensely proud of the latest Harbert Infrastructure close. In an increasingly competitive market, the team’s technical bloodline and specialized market knowledge has provided them with a competitive advantage. Harbert Infrastructure’s decades of experience in North American infrastructure investments, world class institutional investor base, as well as their disciplined approach to investment selection were key to the fundraising success of HIF VI.”

About Harbert Management Corporation

HIF VI is an investment vehicle of Harbert Management Corporation (“HMC”) which held its final closing on September 30, 2022. HMC is a privately owned alternative asset management firm formed in 1993 to sponsor alternative asset investment funds. HMC has approximately $8.4 billion in Regulatory Assets Under Management as of September 30, 2022. HMC serves foundations and endowments, fund of funds, pension funds, financial institutions, insurance companies, family offices, and high net worth individuals across multiple asset classes. Investment strategies include European and U.S. real estate, seniors housing, growth capital, credit solutions, infrastructure, and absolute return funds. For additional information about HMC, visit www.harbert.net.