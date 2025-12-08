Harbert Management Corporation included in the 2025 Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are proud to announce that for the seventh consecutive year, Harbert Management Corporation (“HMC”) has been voted one of the Best Places to Work in Money Management.

Presented by Pensions & Investments, the global news source of money management and institutional investing, the 14th annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

For more than 30 years, HMC’s success has been tied closely to our founding principles of entrepreneurship, integrity, and an enduring sense of responsibility to our employees, investors, partners and communities. As we have grown, we have been intentional about enhancing and continuously improving our platform and capabilities for the next generation of leaders and employees.

“As their employees attest, the companies named to this year’s Best Places to Work list demonstrate a commitment to building and maintaining a strong workplace culture,’’ said P&I Editor-in-Chief Julie Tatge. “In doing so, they’re helping their employees, clients and their businesses succeed.’’

Travis Pritchett, incoming Chief Executive Officer, noted, “HMC is honored to receive this award for the seventh consecutive year. HMC’s achievements are built on the strength of our culture and the dedication of our people, who remain deeply committed to our investors, ensuring every decision reflects disciplined analysis, transparency, bold strategy, and a strong sense of responsibility. Our continuous drive for excellence includes attracting and developing exceptional talent in an environment centered on collaboration and innovation.”

Pensions & Investments partnered with Workforce Research Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 20% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 80% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies.

About Harbert Management Corporation

Harbert Management Corporation is an alternative asset manager with approximately $7.9 billion in Regulatory Assets Under Management as of November 30, 2025. Formed in 1993, the firm is privately owned and serves a variety of institutional investors across multiple asset classes. Investment strategies include European and U.S. real estate, power, seniors housing, growth capital, and credit solutions. For additional information, visit www.harbert.net.

Contact: Tate Maddox

Corporate Communications

205.987.5500 | tmaddox@harbert.net

Harbert.net