Harbert Management Corporation Announces Leadership Promotions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbert Management Corporation (“HMC” or the “Firm”), a privately owned alternative asset manager with approximately $7.9B in Regulatory Assets Under Management, today announced a series of promotions, effective January 1, 2026. These appointments reflect HMC’s ongoing commitment to investing in its team and ensuring it has the right leadership in place for the Firm’s next chapter of global growth.

John Harbert has been appointed Executive Vice President. In his new role, he will oversee HMC's European Real Estate platform working closely with Co-Heads David King and Florent Danset on client engagement and capital formation. John will also continue to focus on strategic initiatives for the Firm including data and technology, and corporate responsibility. Mr. Harbert has a unique perspective with twelve years of experience at HMC working in London and the US across capital formation, business development, and real estate investments.





Kathryn O'Neal has been appointed Senior Vice President of Operations, where she will be responsible for advancing workflow efficiencies and optimizing business processes across the organization and serve as a member of the Firm's executive team. Ms. O'Neal joined HMC in 2008 and most recently served as Vice President of Real Estate Accounting, where she led one of HMC's largest internal teams and oversaw all accounting functions for the Firm's real estate investments.





Jack Bryant, Executive Vice President and Senior Managing Director, will now oversee HMC's Credit Solutions and Growth Equity strategies in addition to his current responsibilities, which include leadership of the Harbert Crossover Fund and the Alabama Futures Fund. Mr. Bryant joined HMC in 2014 as part of the portfolio management team and, since 2019, has served in a variety of executive management roles that have strengthened the Firm's investment and operational performance.



“These promotions reflect the depth of leadership talent at HMC and our continued focus on building a strong, dynamic team that can lead the Firm into its next phase of sustainable growth,” said Travis Pritchett, incoming Chief Executive Officer. “Empowering our next generation of global leaders is critical to our strategy, and Jack, John, and Kathryn have each demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment to HMC’s mission. I am confident these expanded roles will enable them to further position the Firm to execute with excellence and discipline in the years ahead.”

“I am pleased to continue to work closely with Jack and John in their expanded roles and to welcome Kathryn to the HMC executive leadership team,” said Raymond Harbert Jr., Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “Having worked closely with Kathryn since 2014, I have seen firsthand her ability to solve complex challenges and drive meaningful improvements across our global real estate platform, and I am confident Kathryn will continue to have a remarkable impact across the entire organization. Each of these promotions is a testament to the talent of our global team and HMC’s continued focus on developing strong leaders from within.”

Harbert Management Corporation is an alternative asset manager with approximately $7.9B in Regulatory Assets Under Management as of October 31, 2025. Formed in 1993, the firm is privately owned and serves a variety of institutional investors across multiple asset classes. Investment strategies include European and U.S. real estate, power, seniors housing, growth capital, and credit solutions. For additional information about HMC visit, www.harbert.net.

