Harbert Management Corporation Announces Next Generation of Leadership





BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbert Management Corporation (“HMC”), a privately owned alternative asset manager with $8.1B in Regulatory Assets Under Management, today announced that HMC President and Chief Operating Officer Travis Pritchett will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026. As part of this planned transition, Raymond J. Harbert, who founded HMC in 1993, will transition to the role of Executive Chairman, where he will step back from day-to-day management responsibilities and work closely with Mr. Pritchett to guide the firm’s long-term strategic direction.

Since joining HMC in 2005, Mr. Pritchett has played a central role in shaping the firm’s growth and modernization. He began his career at HMC on the US Real Estate team prior to taking over the Real Assets platform in 2018. During this time, he opened and led HMC’s Dallas office, launched the firm’s first sector specific real estate platform, Seniors Housing, and led the acquisition of South Bay, a vertically integrated seniors housing developer.

In 2021, he became President and COO, assuming responsibility for all of the firm’s private markets businesses including growth equity and middle-market direct lending platforms. In that role, he focused on the evolution of HMC as an alternative investment manager to drive strategy and adapt to changing investor needs.

As CEO, Mr. Pritchett will be responsible for leading HMC into its next chapter of growth, building on the firm’s strong performance and momentum.

Mr. Harbert commented, “For more than 30 years, HMC’s growth has been tied closely to our founding principles of entrepreneurship, integrity, and an enduring sense of responsibility to our investors and partners. As part of our evolution over the years, we have been intentional about enhancing and continuously improving our platform and capabilities for the next generation of leaders and market opportunities.”

Mr. Harbert continued, “Travis has both a deep appreciation for this heritage and an unparalleled understanding of what it means to be a bold, effective leader, having spearheaded the growth of many of our largest and most successful strategies. It has been rewarding to work alongside him for the past 20 years, and I am confident he is the right person to lead HMC to new heights in this next chapter."

Mr. Pritchett said, “From my first day in 2005 to today, I have never lost sight of what a privilege it has been to work alongside such a talented, dedicated group of professionals at HMC, and I am honored to be entrusted with leading this team as we enter our next chapter of growth. Raymond’s entrepreneurial spirit and relentless pursuit of excellence is foundational to what makes HMC unique in today’s market. I look forward to continuing to benefit from his mentorship and working closely with him and our management team to build on the tremendous momentum we have across the business.”

