Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 29 September 2022 to 5 October 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022 , the third tranche of € 30 million started on 29 July 2022 .

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 29 September 2022 to 5 October 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 127 548 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the third tranche of the share buyback program during the period from 29 September 2022 to 5 October 2022:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price paid (€) Lowest Price paid (€) Total Amount (€) 29 September 2022 Euronext Brussels 11 425 25.18 25.60 24.88 287 682 MTF CBOE 10 980 25.17 25.60 24.88 276 367 MTF Turquoise 1 580 25.17 25.60 24.88 39 769 MTF Aquis 2 070 25.18 25.62 24.88 52 123 30 September 2022 Euronext Brussels 10 860 25.62 25.90 25.18 278 233 MTF CBOE 10 399 25.63 25.88 25.18 266 526 MTF Turquoise 1 587 24.62 25.88 25.26 39 072 MTF Aquis 1 950 25.62 25.92 25.34 49 959 3 October 2022 Euronext Brussels 11 235 26.00 26.40 25.58 292 110 MTF CBOE 11 200 26.00 26.44 25.58 291 200 MTF Turquoise 1 619 25.99 26.40 25.50 42 078 MTF Aquis 2 085 26.01 26.40 25.62 54 231 4 October 2022 Euronext Brussels 11 240 27.06 27.18 26.88 304 154 MTF CBOE 11 413 27.05 27.18 26.88 308 722 MTF Turquoise 1 793 27.06 27.22 26.88 48 519 MTF Aquis 2 086 27.05 27.18 26.88 56 426 5 October 2022 Euronext Brussels 10 000 26.76 27.28 26.46 267 600 MTF CBOE 10 000 26.75 27.30 26.46 267 500 MTF Turquoise 1 815 26.60 26.60 26.58 48 279 MTF Aquis 2 211 26.58 26.60 26.56 58 768 Total 127 548 26.10 27.30 24.88 3 329 318

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 29 July 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 7 400 shares during the period from 29 September 2022 to 5 October 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 17 526 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 29 September 2022 to 5 October 2022:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 29 September 2022 2 400 25.23 25.60 24.86 60 552 30 September 2022 600 25.12 25.12 25.12 15 072 3 October 2022 400 25.56 25.56 25.56 10 224 4 October 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 5 October 2022 4 000 26.76 26.92 26.56 107 040 Total 7 400 — — — 192 888





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 29 September 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 30 September 2022 1 538 25.69 26.00 25.56 39 511 3 October 2022 4 488 26.25 26.40 26.04 117 810 4 October 2022 10 500 27.06 27.22 26.76 284 130 5 October 2022 1 000 27.30 27.30 27.30 27 300 Total 17 526 — — — 468 751

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 95 141 shares.

On 5 October 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 822 317 own shares, or 6.48% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

