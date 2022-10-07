Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 29 September 2022 to 5 October 2022
Share Buyback Program
In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the third tranche of € 30 million started on 29 July 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 29 September 2022 to 5 October 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 127 548 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the third tranche of the share buyback program during the period from 29 September 2022 to 5 October 2022:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price paid (€)
|Lowest Price paid (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|29 September 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|11 425
|25.18
|25.60
|24.88
|287 682
|MTF CBOE
|10 980
|25.17
|25.60
|24.88
|276 367
|MTF Turquoise
|1 580
|25.17
|25.60
|24.88
|39 769
|MTF Aquis
|2 070
|25.18
|25.62
|24.88
|52 123
|30 September 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|10 860
|25.62
|25.90
|25.18
|278 233
|MTF CBOE
|10 399
|25.63
|25.88
|25.18
|266 526
|MTF Turquoise
|1 587
|24.62
|25.88
|25.26
|39 072
|MTF Aquis
|1 950
|25.62
|25.92
|25.34
|49 959
|3 October 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|11 235
|26.00
|26.40
|25.58
|292 110
|MTF CBOE
|11 200
|26.00
|26.44
|25.58
|291 200
|MTF Turquoise
|1 619
|25.99
|26.40
|25.50
|42 078
|MTF Aquis
|2 085
|26.01
|26.40
|25.62
|54 231
|4 October 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|11 240
|27.06
|27.18
|26.88
|304 154
|MTF CBOE
|11 413
|27.05
|27.18
|26.88
|308 722
|MTF Turquoise
|1 793
|27.06
|27.22
|26.88
|48 519
|MTF Aquis
|2 086
|27.05
|27.18
|26.88
|56 426
|5 October 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|10 000
|26.76
|27.28
|26.46
|267 600
|MTF CBOE
|10 000
|26.75
|27.30
|26.46
|267 500
|MTF Turquoise
|1 815
|26.60
|26.60
|26.58
|48 279
|MTF Aquis
|2 211
|26.58
|26.60
|26.56
|58 768
|Total
|127 548
|26.10
|27.30
|24.88
|3 329 318
As announced on 25 February 2022 and 29 July 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.
Liquidity agreement
In the context of the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 7 400 shares during the period from 29 September 2022 to 5 October 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 17 526 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 29 September 2022 to 5 October 2022:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|29 September 2022
|2 400
|25.23
|25.60
|24.86
|60 552
|30 September 2022
|600
|25.12
|25.12
|25.12
|15 072
|3 October 2022
|400
|25.56
|25.56
|25.56
|10 224
|4 October 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|5 October 2022
|4 000
|26.76
|26.92
|26.56
|107 040
|Total
|7 400
|—
|—
|—
|192 888
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|29 September 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|30 September 2022
|1 538
|25.69
|26.00
|25.56
|39 511
|3 October 2022
|4 488
|26.25
|26.40
|26.04
|117 810
|4 October 2022
|10 500
|27.06
|27.22
|26.76
|284 130
|5 October 2022
|1 000
|27.30
|27.30
|27.30
|27 300
|Total
|17 526
|—
|—
|—
|468 751
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 95 141 shares.
On 5 October 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 822 317 own shares, or 6.48% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
Related press release: 2 September 2022: Bekaert renews existing liquidity contract
