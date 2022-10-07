Physical Security Market worth $140.0 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Physical Security Market size is expected to grow from USD 102.7 billion in 2021 to USD 140.0 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2021 to 2026, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Physical security provides various benefits such as security from breach, etc.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Physical Security Market"

329 – Tables

51 – Figures

334 – Pages

Scope of the Report

Report Coverage Details Market Size available for years 2015-2026 Base Year Considered 2020 Forecast period 2021-2026 Forecast Unit Value (USD Billion) Segments covered Physical security market:

Component, Systems, Services, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region Geographies covered North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Australia and New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa UAE KSA Rest of MEA

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Physical security measures are designed to protect buildings and safeguard the equipment inside. In short, they keep unwanted people out, and give access to authorized individuals. Without physical security, organizations are liable to physical security threats such as theft, vandalism, fraud, and even accidents.

According to the Penn State University Police and Public Safety, physical security is primarily concerned with restricting physical access by unauthorized people (commonly interpreted as intruders) to controlled facilities.

According to MarketsandMarkets, physical security refers to restricting physical access by unauthorized individuals in controlled facilities to prevent damage to valuable hardware, software, network infrastructure, and other assets. Physical security includes security layers that protect personnel, network, and data in physical spaces, such as campuses, buildings, banks, and offices from internal or external physical threats (natural disasters, fire, theft, burglary, vandalism, and terrorist attacks)

The scope of this report covers the analysis of the physical security market since 2015, based on contemporary market trends and developments, and its potential growth from 2021 to 2026. It provides detailed market trends, vendors’ market shares, market size, forecasts, and analysis of key players in the managed security services overall market. By region, the physical security market in the Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Countries in the region have been witnessing a significant rise in the adoption of physical security solutions and services. This growth can be attributed to the increase in technological innovations, rapid digitalization, etc. in the region. The physical security market is witnessing high growth opportunities in this region.

Rising instances of terrorist activities and security breaches to physical systems are expected to boost the growth of the physical security market. Additionally, physical security market is expected to witness rapid growth worldwide due to various factors such as increasing use of IP-based cameras for video surveillance and increasing cyber threats to physical security systems.

Market Players

Key and innovative vendors in Physical Security Market are ADT (US), Cisco (US), Honeywell (US), Johnson Controls (Ireland), TELUS (Canada), Anixter (WESCO) (US), Genetec (Canada), Bosch Building Technology Solutions (Germany), HID Global (US), Pelco (US), Hikvision (China), Gallagher (New Zealand), SECOM (Japan), Allied Universal (US), Zhejiang Dahua Technology (US), STANLEY Security (US), Axis Communications (Sweden), Hanwha Techwin America (US), Teledyne FLIR (UK), Hexagon AB (Sweden), General Dynamics (US), BAE Systems (UK), Huawei (China), NEC (Japan), Qognify (US), SmartCone Technologies (Canada), Verkada (US), IOTAS (US), and Cloudastructure (US).

