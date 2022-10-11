IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces Championship Leadership Interview with Knightscope Inc. Chairman and CEO William Santana Li

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, today announces that William Santana Li, Chairman and CEO of advanced security technology company Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP), recently appeared on Championship Leadership, a podcast series aimed at providing support to those with a desire to step up as leaders in their businesses, families and communities.

The broadcast, hosted by Army veteran, investor and author Nate Bailey, is available for on-demand listening at Championship Leadership.

During the interview, Li discussed his experience in the automotive industry prior to co-founding Knightscope in April 2013.

“By way of trade, I’m an ex-automotive executive. I spent 10 years doing 12 different jobs on four different continents at Ford Motor Company. I pretty much worked in every functional area – engineering, manufacturing rationalization, finance, market research, product strategy and product development,” Li said. “My second-to-last job there was as Director of Mergers and Acquisitions, when we were running around and buying everything. My last job there, I was an intrapreneur building a company for Ford.

“After six months and 23 executive reviews, I convinced the board [of Ford] to release a quarter of a billion dollars to me to do a roll-up in the used parts industry… I ended up building the world’s second-largest automotive recycler. I had bought 22 companies in 11 months. I had about 600 employees doing about $150 million in sales, and that kind of gave me the entrepreneurial bug pretty early in my career.

“Fast-forwarding to Knightscope, we’re on this crazy mission to see if we can make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For the last, almost, decade, we’ve been building a unique set of autonomous security robots that combine self-driving autonomous technology like a self-driving car, robotics, AI and electric vehicles – four really hard things combined into one. These run, around the country, 24/7, helping officers and security guards better protect the places you live, work, study and visit.”

Throughout the interview, Li provided more information about Knightscope’s autonomous security robots and how they are playing a key role in addressing the $2 trillion negative economic impact of crime in the U.S. each year.

Learn more by listening to the full interview at Championship Leadership.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its Investor Brand Platform, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com