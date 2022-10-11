Ultimus Completes Cloud Strategy with Transfer Agent Migration to Azure

CINCINNATI, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a leading independent provider of full-service technology-enhanced fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, is pleased to announce the completion of its migration to the cloud. This strategic move allows the firm to innovate faster, build and deploy solutions at scale and take advantage of the cloud’s continuously updated infrastructure. Moving the firm’s Transfer Agency data and operations to the cloud completes the firm’s final phase of a multi-year migration plan. Virtualization of servers enables Ultimus to consolidate all systems to the cloud and continue to operate at exceptional performance levels in a time-efficient manner.



Use of the cloud for data storage and transfer significantly shortens the life cycle of project development and increases the flexibility within Ultimus’ daily operations. The firm will be able to provide quicker-to-market tech-enhanced operational solutions for clients and will increase the overall efficiency of client portals and data reporting. Clients will undoubtedly notice the firm’s ability to quickly develop projects related to client initiatives and create more diverse solutions.

Cloud technology vastly improves reliability of access to needed information. The use of cloud technology significantly increases the ability to ramp up/down infrastructure quickly, allowing the firm to build heavy-scale applications and conduct performance tests at a rapid pace without risk of system outages.

Ultimus consistently evolves to provide clients with the most innovative technology and customized solutions while also procuring the most secure methods to maintain data integrity. Within the Azure tenant, Ultimus’ main cloud platform, Ultimus leverages a combination of native features and 3rd party applications to establish the highest level of security controls and monitoring, including next-generation firewalls, security agents, data encryption, and real-time activity monitoring among others.

Jason Stevens , EVP, Chief Technology Officer at Ultimus, notes that the firm implemented a concerted data and technology strategy several years ago with the goal of modernizing technologies. As a result, all systems can continuously adapt to the changing investment management market and Fintech environment. “Executing a phased migration to the cloud was strategic in securing Ultimus’ position at the forefront of technology development. As technology evolves, we continue to provide clients with the efficient, rapid, innovative service that they have grown to expect from Ultimus.”

Ultimus CEO, Gary Tenkman emphasizes the importance of investing in the most secure technology to continue to provide clients with the award-winning service they seek. “We are committed to being a strategic tech-driven partner with our asset management clients and we will continue to invest in advantageous technology. Jason and his technology team remain forward thinking and are doing a phenomenal job of keeping us at the leading edge of the industry, while also maintaining the data integrity and security for clients. Client interest is the main priority in every move we make. Moving vendor applications to the cloud help us to quickly scale with the changing needs and growth of our business.”

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service tech-enhanced fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Chicago, Denver, New York and Boston, Ultimus employs more than 925 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,600 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com .

15756683 10/6/2022



