AvantGuard Strengthens Canadian Presence with Acquisition of Armstrong's National Monitoring Centers

Ogden, Utah, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvantGuard, a Becklar Company, is excited to announce the acquisition of Armstrong’s National Alarm Monitoring and their monitoring centers and offices in Dartmouth, Montreal, Edmonton and Moncton, Canada. AvantGuard continues to broaden the markets they serve and protect, now with eight monitoring centers spread across the US and Canada.

Armstrong’s National Monitoring Centers opened its first central station in 1989. Since then, they have grown into one of the most established and trusted monitoring services in Canada, serving over 800 dealers in their network. Founder, Gary Armstrong, commented, “AvantGuard is the perfect match for Armstrong’s Monitoring. Both organizations share an intense commitment to service with core values built around genuinely caring for the safety and wellbeing of others.” Mr. Armstong will remain as an active Strategic Advisor to the company.

Regarding the recent acquisition, President of AvantGuard (AG), Justin Bailey, said, “The Armstrong’s brand is the model of commitment and caring to their dealers. In sharing the same passion and commitment for servicing our dealers and their customers, we are happy and proud to welcome the Armstrong’s team and brand into the AG family.” Bailey noted that Armstrong’s National Monitoring Centers will continue to operate in the same locations under the Armstrong’s brand and will retain their existing dedicated employees.

AvantGuard plans to invest heavily in Armstrong’s facilities infrastructure and technology with over half a million dollars in technology investments alone in the first year. AvantGuard was recently awarded the prestigious 2022 Monitoring Center of the Year award by The Monitoring Association (TMA) based on their healthy commitment to service and innovation and will bring new capabilities and services to Canadian customers.

Together, Armstrong’s and AvantGuard will be exhibiting at CANASA’s upcoming Security Canada Central (SCC) Event in Toronto, Canada, October 19 – 20, where the two brands will make their first public appearance as a combined entity. The acquisition of Armstrong’s National Monitoring Centers allows AvantGuard to continue to broaden the geographical markets they serve, now saving lives and protecting property for over 1.3 million customers across North America.

The deal was facilitated for Armstrong’s by Deloitte Corporate Finance Inc, the Deal Champions. The advisor to AvantGuard was Vertex Capital. Barry Epstein of Vertex Capital commented, “Gary Armstrong built a tremendous business. The acquisition of Armstrong’s Monitoring by AvantGuard will open the door to expanded resources and technologies for Canadian dealers and their subscribers.”

AvantGuard is part of the Becklar family of industry-leading connected safety solutions for enterprises and individuals. AvantGuard provides professional monitoring solutions that save lives, protect property, and inspire peace of mind.

About AvantGuard

AvantGuard (AG) is a premier provider of wholesale alarm monitoring, offering professional monitoring services, cloud monitoring and hybrid partnerships. AG utilizes the most advanced monitoring technology with eight state-of-the-art, redundant call centers, along with skilled, caring operators who respond promptly and compassionately. AvantGuard proudly meets or exceeds all industry standards of excellence in North America.