Innovative Payment Solutions Announces Availability of MeMD Telemedicine Offering through its IPSIPay® App

CARMEL BY THE SEA, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB:IPSI) (“IPSI” or the “Company”), a fintech provider of digital payment and other solutions to both business owners and consumers, today announces the availability of MeMD (also known as Walmart Health Virtual Care), providing a comprehensive telemedicine offering via the Company’s IPSIPay® app.

Founded in 2010 and acquired by Walmart in 2021, MeMD is a leading provider of around-the-clock telemedicine and mental health care services with five million users nationwide. IPSIPay® mobile app users will now have access to highly qualified, licensed healthcare providers using MeMD to address their healthcare needs in a thorough, expedited, and privacy compliant manner. MeMD services can help address many common medical issues, as well as remote access behavioral health services for emotional and mental health concerns. Its offerings include urgent care, men’s health, women’s health, talk therapy, teen therapy and psychiatry.

William Corbett, IPSI’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented "The MeMD telemedicine platform is an important addition to the offerings on our IPSIPay® app as it provides our users with access to quality healthcare services in a manner that is fast, convenient, cost effective, and privacy compliant. As we focus on the needs of the unbanked and underserved who often lack access to the types of solutions we offer, this telemedicine offering is an important service that has the potential to improve the quality of life of users in our target market. We also believe it will continue to solidify the utility of IPSIPay® for these users as a one-stop resource to access many of their daily needs.”

About Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc.

Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB:IPSI) is a cutting-edge provider of digital payment and other solutions for both business owners and consumers, focusing on the needs of the unbanked and underserved. Through its IPSIPay® App and Beyond Wallet offerings, IPSI facilitates instantaneous cross-border remittances by companies and individuals, using its robust technology platform to enable digital transactions that are convenient, cost effective, fast, and secure. IPSIPay® App users can acquire VISA debit cards, as well as obtain a bank account at a major U.S. institution, enabling them to execute financial transactions through IPSI’s large, worldwide merchant network.

To learn more about Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc., please visit www.ipsipay.com .

