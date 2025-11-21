Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (IPSI) Forms Astria Insurance Solutions Inc. to Enter Insurance Marketing, Licensing, and Crypto-Enabled Premium Payments

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTC: IPSI) (“IPSI” or the “Company”) today announced the formation of its new wholly owned subsidiary, Astria Insurance Solutions Inc. (“AIS”), as part of IPSI’s strategic entry into the insurance marketing, licensing, and premium-finance sector.



AIS has been established to acquire a modern insurance marketing platform currently under active negotiation. In parallel, AIS is preparing to execute a Marketing and Services Agreement (MSA) with a fully licensed insurance agency and surplus-lines brokerage. This partnership will enable AIS to immediately drive traffic, generate insurance lead flow, and activate revenue opportunities while the acquisition process continues.



A key component of AIS’s strategy is leveraging IPSI’s payment infrastructure including real-time settlement, digital wallets, and crypto-enabled rails and to become one of the first insurance marketing platforms capable of accepting premium payments in cryptocurrency. This will support both traditional and emerging markets, particularly online businesses, digital-first consumers, and high-speed commercial clients.

AIS also plans to bring onboard licensed insurance professionals to begin the process of obtaining AIS’s own state-by-state insurance licenses, ultimately enabling the Company to operate as a direct insurance producer across most U.S. jurisdictions.



Additionally, once the appropriate regulatory steps are completed, AIS intends to reactivate and operate its own in-house insurance premium finance program, providing flexible financing options for commercial and retail policyholders.



“The launch of AIS positions IPSI to merge payments, fintech, and insurance into a single growth channel,” said Bill Corbett, CEO of IPSI. “This move gives us new revenue streams immediately while building long-term value through licensing, technology acquisition, and premium-finance capabilities.”

Further updates including acquisition terms, platform details, licensing milestones, and rollout timelines will be announced as they are finalized.

About Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc.



Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTC: IPSI) is a financial technology company providing comprehensive digital payment solutions for consumers and businesses. IPSI’s platform bridges traditional banking, real-time payments, and blockchain-based systems, enabling frictionless and compliant transactions across multiple industries.

