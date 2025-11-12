Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (IPSI) Launches Next-Generation Payment Products and Solutions Covering Every Need of the Digital Age Merchant

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTC: IPSI) (“IPSI” or the “Company”) announced today that it has finalized all agreements and documentation and officially launched a full spectrum of payment products and services designed to meet the complete needs of today’s merchants. Through its relationships with Payzli, TabaPay, and the IPSI Crypto Payments Platform, the Company now offers an integrated portfolio that enables merchants to process transactions seamlessly across credit, debit, real-time bank-to-bank, and cryptocurrency payment rails.

This launch marks a major milestone for IPSI as the Company transitions from development to deployment. IPSI has already introduced selected clients to the new platform and has begun the onboarding process. The Company expects to announce shortly that several clients have completed their transition, and that initial live, revenue-generating transactions are underway.

A Complete Payment Ecosystem

Through its joint venture in Brant Point Solutions LLC (doing business as PayzliPlus), IPSI gains access to Payzli ( www.payzli.com ) and its omnichannel payment solutions, allowing merchants to process transactions in-store, online, or through mobile channels with real-time settlement and full compliance.

In addition, IPSI’s agreement with TabaPay ( www.tabapay.com ) provides access to one of the most advanced real-time payment networks in the market, connected to over a dozen major card networks and 18 banking partners. This capability strengthens IPSI’s reach in high-volume sectors such as online gaming, wagering, and digital commerce.

Complementing these integrations, the IPSI Crypto Payments Platform allows merchants to accept cryptocurrency while instantly converting payments to fiat currency and bridging traditional banking with blockchain-based transactions and expanding merchants’ ability to serve a broader customer base.

Superior Technology and Competitive Pricing

By combining these cutting-edge technologies, IPSI will be able to offer superior transaction speed, efficiency, and pricing compared to legacy payment providers. This enhanced infrastructure positions IPSI to deliver greater value and flexibility to its clients while maintaining compliance and security across all payment methods.

Next Phase: Client Onboarding and Revenue Generation

IPSI has initiated the process of obtaining bank approvals for its first group of merchants. Once approved, each merchant will be integrated into a new payment platform. IPSI expects to announce the completion of several of these transitions in the near term and anticipates that the first clients will begin processing live transactions shortly, generating revenue for IPSI and its strategic partners.

About Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc.

Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTC: IPSI) is a financial technology company providing comprehensive digital payment solutions for consumers and businesses. IPSI’s platform bridges traditional banking, real-time payments, and blockchain-based systems, enabling frictionless and compliant transactions across multiple industries.

For Investor and Media Inquiries:

Email: info@ipsipay.com

Website: www.ipsipay.com

Phone: 866-IPSIPAY or 866-477-4729

Safe Harbor Statement:

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b758ed6-2bb5-4647-b390-318316d7262c