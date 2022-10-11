Global Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment Market to Surpass US$ 50,962.7 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Seattle, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global non-small cell lung cancer treatment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 24,910.7 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment Market:

The increasing number of new drug approvals by regulatory authorities for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer are expected to drive growth of market. For instance in May, 2019, Pfizer Inc., which is a U.S.-based multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporation received the European Commission’s (EC) marketing authorization for the LORVIQUA drug, a monotherapy drug used for the treatment of anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK)-positive advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Key Market Takeaways:

Global non-small cell lung cancer treatment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period due to increasing initiatives to help patients with lung cancer by key players and government. For instance, in January 2021, The Lung Ambition Alliance, which is a global coalition with the bold ambition to eliminate lung cancer as a cause of death, started The Initiatives in Lung Cancer Care (ILC2) program. The aim of the program is to fund projects that drive measurable improvements across the patient journey, from early detection to palliative care or survivorship.

Among end user, hospital segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of the non-small cell lung cancer. For instance, according to data published in May 2022, by Canadian Cancer Society, which is Canada's national cancer charity and the national charitable funder of cancer research in Canada, estimated that 30,000 Canadians will be diagnosed with lung and bronchus cancer in 2022.

On the basis of region, North America segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to increasing number of drug approvals by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. For instance, in April 2018, AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, which is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical comapny, received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for its Tagrisso (osimertinib), first-line treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), whose tumors have epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 19 deletions or exon 21 L858R mutations.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global non-small cell lung cancer treatment market include Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Boehringer Ingelheim GMBH, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Merck & Co., Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Global Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment Market, By Type: Adenocarcinoma Squamous Cell Carcinoma Large Cell Carcinoma Large Cell Neuroendocrine Tumors

Global Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment Market, By Treatment: Chemotherapy Targeted Therapy Bevacizumab (Avastin) Necitumumab (Portrazza) Ramucirumab (Cyramza) Immunotherapy Nivolumab (Opdivo) Atezolizumab (Tecentriq) Others

Global Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment Market, By End User: Hospitals Homecare Specialty Clinics Others

Global Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa







