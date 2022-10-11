THE CHALLENGED ATHLETES FOUNDATION RETURNS TO DELIVER THE ULTIMATE INCLUSIVE SPORTS WEEKEND TO SUPPORT ATHLETES WITH PHYSICAL CHALLENGES

SAN DIEGO, CA, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Returning to Mission Bay, the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) is set to host its flagship event, the Community Challenge, powered by Strava featuring the San Diego Triathlon Challenge presented by Dan and Geof, from Friday, October 21 - Sunday, October 23. Entering its 29th year, CAF’s Community Challenge weekend features a showcase of inclusive sports with an extraordinary series of events that brings together athletes, supporters, spectators and volunteers with a shared goal of empowering and supporting individuals with physical disabilities. Sunday’s line-up of community events includes the San Diego Triathlon Challenge presented by Dan & Geof, EōS Fitness Tour de Cove stationary cyclethon, EōS Fitness Yoga by the Bay, a 5K Fitness Walk, and the must-see Kids Run and Roll presented by Philadelphia Insurance Companies. This year, the event expo will offer free Jeffs’ Beach Burgers and Athletic Brewing Company non-alcoholic beverage tastings to the public, haircuts by John Paul Mitchell Systems, a Toyota Athlete Lounge experience, an inflatable kid’s fun zone and much more.

“CAF’s Community Challenge weekend is one of the most inclusive and extraordinary sports environments where athletes of all ages and abilities come together to experience the power of sport,” says Kristine Entwistle, Chief Executive Director, CAF. “Every year we distribute thousands of grants and every October we welcome our community to come witness CAF’s mission in action. We have expanded our adaptive clinics this year allowing athletes with all abilities the opportunity to participate in an unparalleled sports experience.”

As athletes with and without physical disabilities participate side-by-side, this weekend celebrates the power of sport to transform lives, build community, and change perceptions about all that is possible. Funds raised from Community Challenge directly support CAF’s mission to provide opportunities and support to people with physical challenges so they can pursue active lifestyles through physical fitness and competitive athletics.

Friday October 21

To kick off the weekend, CAF will also host an Open Water Adaptive Swim Experience with USAT and its first-ever USABA Blind Soccer Experience for individuals with visual impairments. Tennis and Pickleball Clinics will be offered at the Bahia Hotel Tennis Courts. At 1:00pm, guests will gather at La Jolla Shores to welcome home over 125 cyclists from CAF’s Million Dollar Challenge presented by Sully Entertainment who will have just completed a seven-day, 640-mile bike ride from San Francisco to San Diego to raise over a million dollars in support of CAF’s mission. Later that evening, CAF will host its annual Celebration of Abilities Awards recognizing partners and challenged athletes from around the country for their trailblazing and inspirational achievements throughout the year.

Saturday, October 22

On Saturday, CAF’s adaptive sports clinics are expected to welcome over 150 athletes with physical disabilities from across the nation who will receive expert coaching instruction and mentorship. Opportunities for participation include Össur and CAF Running and Mobility Clinic, CAF’s Adaptive Surf Clinic, CAF’s Wheelchair Basketball Clinic and a USABA Goalball Clinic.

Sunday, October 23

On Sunday, at Bonita Cove in Mission Bay, sports legends, celebrities, professional athletes, supporters and challenged athletes from all over the world will gather for the Parade of Athletes just before CAF’s signature event, the San Diego Triathlon Challenge. Known as “the best day in tri” the San Diego Triathlon Challenge includes a one-mile calm bay swim, a 36-mile scenic bike ride, and 10-mile run course through stunning Mission Bay.

Other Sunday highlights include the Tour de Cove Stationary Cyclethon and Yoga by the Bay presented by EōS Fitness, and 5K Fitness Walk and the Jami Marseilles Challenged Athletes Kids Run and Roll, presented by Philadelphia Insurance Companies for youth with physical disabilities. For the first time ever, the event will also offer a Toyota Athlete Lounge experience where all participating athletes can recover, refuel, and recharge.

The entire community will also be welcome to try several new adaptive sports on the Nike Flyease Sport Court, a GRIT Freedom Chair obstacle course, adaptive rock-climbing, adaptive beach volleyball, and an adaptive kayak and paddle board experience with Mission Bay Aquatic Center. There is something for everyone at the Community Challenge, including those who would like to participate virtually and raise funds for CAF.

Weekend Schedule of Events:





Friday, Oct 21



Event



Location 10:00 A – 12:00 P Clinic – USAT Open Water Swim Bonita Cove Beach 12:00 P – 3:00 P Clinic – USABA Blind Soccer Bonita Cove Park 1 :00 P (Approx) Million Dollar Challenge Ride In La Jolla Shores 2 :00 P – 5 :00 P Clinic – Wheelchair Tennis & Pickleball Bahia Resort 6:30 P – 8:30 P Celebration of Abilities Awards Presentation Bahia Ballroom



Saturday, Oct 22



Event



Location 9:00 A – 12:00 P Clinic – Össur & CAF Running and Mobility Bonita Cove Park 9:00 A – 3:00 P Clinic – Adaptive Surf Mission Beach Park 11:00 A – 3:00 P Registration & Packet Pickup Bahia Resort 2:00 P – 4:00 P Clinic – Wheelchair Basketball Experience Bahia Resort 4:00P – 6:00 P Clinic – USABA Goalball Bahia Resort



Sunday, Oct 23



Event



Location 7:00 A Parade of Athletes Bonita Cove Park 7:35 A National Anthem performed by Samuel Nehemiah 8:00 A San Diego Triathlon Challenge Swim Start 8:15 A SDTC Bike Start – Relay, Handcycles, MDC Cyclists 8:45 A SDTC Run Start – Wheelchairs & 10mile Relay 9:00 – 1:30 P Tour de Cove presented by EōS Fitness Start 9:00 A Kids Pre-run Stretch 9:30 A Challenged Athletes Kids Run and Roll presented by Philadelphia Insurance 11:00 A Yoga by the Bay presented by EōS Fitness 11:15 A 5K Walk Start 2:00 P Closing Ceremony

Media Kit here:

Media Assets: Images

CAF Promo Video for Media

Registration for these events is still available: https://www.challengedathletes.org/communitychallenge/

Sponsors of the weekend’s events include:

Strava, Dan + Geof, 100%, Athletic Brewing Company, EōS Fitness, LAZ Parking, Lusardi Construction Company, Nike, Össur, Philadelphia Insurance Companies, Smoothie King, Toyota, XTERRA Wetsuits, Accenture, Bahia Resort Hotel, Jeffs’ Beach Burgers, San Diego Padres, Union Bank, U.S. Association of Blind Athletes, Watkins Wellness, Bu Sunscreen, GRIT Freedom Chair, GU, Independent Trading Co., Petco, Rainbow Sandals, San Diego Foundation, San Diego Union-Tribune, SKLZ, SockGuy, Spaero Triathlon, Stadium Legends, The Feed., ZYM, Access Trax, Cavignac & Associates, CREDO Tri, Hanger Clinic, Mobot, John Paul Mitchell Systems, Therabody, 1 Shot Energy Chews, Avalon Bay Communities, McGriff (Lighthouse Project Foundation)

About the Challenged Athletes Foundation

The Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF) is a world leader in helping people with physical challenges lead active, healthy lifestyles. CAF believes that participation in physical activity at any level increases self-esteem, encourages independence and enhances quality of life. Since 1994, more than $147 million has been raised and over 40,000 funding requests from people with physical challenges in all 50 states and over 70 countries have been satisfied. Additionally, CAF’s outreach efforts impact another 60,000 individuals each year. Whether it’s a $2,500 grant for a handcycle, helping underwrite a carbon fiber running foot not covered by insurance, or arranging enthusiastic encouragement from a mentor who has triumphed over a similar challenge, CAF’s mission is clear: give opportunities and support to those with the desire to live active, athletic lifestyles. To learn more, visit challengedathletes.org or call 858-866-0959.







