Brain & Behavior Research Foundation Hosts International Mental Health Research Symposium

New York, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) International Mental Health Research Symposium will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022, from 9am to 12:30pm EDT, both virtually and in-person. Please join us to watch the BBRF Outstanding Achievement Prizewinners present their cutting-edge research, and the Pardes Humanitarian Prize in Mental Health recipients discuss their impactful work and perspectives.

Hear the latest research updates on topics that will include schizophrenia, suicidal behavior in bipolar disorder, pediatric mood and anxiety disorders, and cognitive neuroscience. The event is free with registration. Register HERE.

The in-person event will be held at the Kaufman Music Center, 129 West 67th Street (b/w Broadway & Amsterdam), NY, NY. Masks are required and will be provided on site.

Welcome

Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President & CEO, BBRF

Introduction

Robert M.A. Hirschfeld, M.D., Founding BBRF Scientific Council Member

Presentations

From Obscurity to Hot Topic: The Kynurenic Acid Story

Robert Schwarcz, Ph.D., University of Maryland School of Medicine

Lieber Prize for Outstanding Achievement in Schizophrenia Research

New Evidence for Translationally Relevant Roles of Kynurenic Acid in Schizophrenia

Sophie Erhardt, Ph.D., Karolinska Institutet

Maltz Prize for Innovative & Promising Schizophrenia Research

Unlocking the Mysteries of Mood Disorders by Science Instead of Guesswork

J. John Mann, M.D.

Columbia University & New York Psychiatric Institute

Colvin Prize for Outstanding Achievement in Mood Disorders Research

Who Is at Risk to Develop Bipolar Disorder?

Boris Birmaher, M.D.

University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine

Ruane Prize for Outstanding Achievement in Child & Adolescent Psychiatric Research

Solutions to the Brain-Body Problem: Neural Substrates for Psycho-somatic Disease

Peter L. Strick, Ph.D.

University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine

Goldman-Rakic Prize for Outstanding Achievement in Cognitive Neuroscience

Recommendations for Addressing Mental Health Disparities Through Research

Altha J. Stewart, M.D.

2022 Pardes Humanitarian Prize in Mental Health

Providing Psychological Support to Victims of State Repression and War

Robert van Voren, FRCPsych (HON)

2022 Pardes Humanitarian Prize in Mental Health

