Brian Crawford Named President & Chief Executive Officer of the Beer Institute

CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Beer Institute - one of the nation’s oldest trade associations representing brewers, beer importers and beer industry suppliers - announced today the appointment of Brian Crawford to president and chief executive officer of the trade association. Brian joins the Beer Institute from the American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA), where he is executive vice president of government affairs.

“I am delighted Brian has joined the Beer Institute, which serves as a critical voice for our industry. The beer industry has seen significant category growth and with Brian’s leadership, we will be able to accelerate that momentum with leaders in Washington and help ensure beer companies are positioned to best serve our customers, consumers and communities,” said Brendan Whitworth, CEO of Anheuser-Busch and chairman of the Beer Institute. “Brian brings deep experience across government and public affairs, as well as a strong foundation driving policy outcomes, making him uniquely qualified for this important role.”

“The past two years have been pivotal to the future of our industry, and selecting a new chief executive of the Beer Institute has been particularly important as we look to the road ahead,” said Gavin Hattersley, CEO of Molson Coors Beverage Company and vice chairman of the Beer Institute. “Whether that means challenging aluminum tariffs or advocating fair tax rates for beer, I have no doubt that Brian has the experience, passion and integrity necessary to lead us into an exciting next chapter.”

The Beer Institute Board of Directors announced Crawford’s selection at the start of the Beer Institute Annual Membership Meeting, a members-only meeting currently being held in Chicago, Illinois. His official start date at the Beer Institute will be December 5, 2022. The position of president and chief executive officer has been vacant since May, after the departure of Jim McGreevy.

Celebrating its 160th anniversary, Brian will lead and represent the Beer Institute before lawmakers, regulators, news media and in public forums both inside and outside the Beltway.

“I am incredibly honored to join the Beer Institute team and become part of the vibrant American beer industry. It is clear that the beer industry is strongest when we work together to strengthen and grow the beer category for brewers and suppliers, consumers and communities alike. I look forward to starting and working every day to promote the more than two million hardworking Americans whose jobs rely on beer,” said Crawford.

Brian Crawford serves as executive vice president of government affairs for the American Hotel and Lodging Association. He joined the association in February of 2014 after serving more than eight years as a senior staffer on Capitol Hill. He was promoted to be department head in late 2017.

In this role, Crawford leads the association’s advocacy efforts on Capitol Hill and with key administration policymakers and stakeholders on priority issues including short-term rentals, workforce career development and technology and distribution. He also oversees the lodging industry’s largest political action committee, HotelPAC, ensuring that the association’s political voice is strong and united by investing in federal candidates who support the industry.

Crawford came to AHLA following eight years in the U.S. House of Representatives, having served five as chief of staff to U.S. Congressman Tom Rooney (FL-17). He previously served as the deputy chief of staff for Florida Congressman Ric Keller (FL-08) and held senior roles in other national trade associations.

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers, beer importers and industry suppliers—an industry that supports more than 2 million jobs and provides more than $331 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to developing sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.