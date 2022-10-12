Major shareholder announcement – AIC A/S

English Danish

Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, FirstFarms A/S hereby announces to have received information from AIC A/S, that they now own between 10 and 14.99 percent of the shares in FirstFarms A/S.

Best regards,

FirstFarms A/S

For further information:

Please visit our website www.firstfarms.com or contact CEO Anders H. Nørgaard on phone +45 75 86 87 87.

About FirstFarms:

FirstFarms is a Danish stock exchange listed company. We operate FirstFarms with responsibility for the surrounding communities, and we deliver highest quality which is primarily sold locally. We act on new opportunities, that create value for our investors and for the surroundings. Every day, we work on creating a more sustainable company.

Attachment