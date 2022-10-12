Ultimus LeverPoint Fund Solutions Achieves Near Perfect Score in 2022 Global Custodian Private Equity Fund Administration Survey

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus LeverPoint Private Fund Solutions is pleased to announce that it has achieved a near-perfect score, outperforming its direct peers/competitors with an overall score of 6.50 out of 7.00 in Global Custodian’s 2022 Private Equity Fund Administration Survey, significantly outpacing the global averages in all 8 applicable categories surveyed, and achieving the highest score in the survey for managers with over $1B in assets.



This is the second year in a row that the survey results have rewarded Ultimus LeverPoint’s commitment to a client-centric service model. While the industry has experienced unprecedented growth, a challenge to everyone, Ultimus LeverPoint continues to make investments in its people and technology. As a result, the survey findings affirm the intentional steps taken at Ultimus LeverPoint continue to elevate the experience of both its asset manager clients and investors. At the same time, the survey responses are a vivid reminder that Ultimus LeverPoint clients view the firm as a trusted fund administration provider.

This independent annual survey by Global Custodian (GC) measures the scores of private equity firms regarding the quality of the services provided to them by their third-party fund administrators and is conducted between the firms and GC. The survey covers administration topics important to fund managers such as client service, technology, reporting, onboarding, compliance, and others. As a result of the 2022 Global Custodian survey, Ultimus LeverPoint has been nominated for awards in all 6 of the private equity award categories in the upcoming Global Custodian Industry Leaders Awards.

Survey responses included comments from clients that validate the firms’ client-centric approach. According to the survey report, one client commented: “Ultimus LeverPoint team goes above and beyond any other administrator we've had. They aren't just a typical administrator. They are an integral part of our team, and our firm would not be able to function without them.”

Ultimus CEO Gary Tenkman says the Global Custodian Private Equity Fund Administration survey recognizes not only the clients’ allegiance, but the work of Ultimus associates, “I’m truly proud of the work our teams put forth daily to partner with and support our clients. I would like to thank our employees for their dedication and persistent efforts. We have exceptional Ultimus team members to foster relationships with our outstanding clients. Our commitment to our clients is what drives our team—and we’ll continue to invest in our people, technology, and customized services.”

In addition, this industry benchmark is especially gratifying because it is an independent survey and the results come directly from clients. “The Global Custodian survey results demonstrate that our clients recognize our commitment to leading-edge technology, our top industry talent, as well as our customized services. They value the services we provide to them,” Tenkman said. “I’m grateful to our clients who place their trust in us and believe in a partnership with us.”

Kelly Ramsey Gooch, EVP, Client Relationship Officer for Ultimus LeverPoint, says that this annual survey once again affirms that the firm’s client-centric service model resonates with clients. “Our relationships with current and future clients guide everything we do,” she says. “This year’s scores reflect our desire to elevate our clients’ experience along with that of their investors. We continually look for opportunities to provide the best possible solutions and to help clients achieve success. Our scores were excellent, yet at the same time, we understand that we need to work hard every day to continue earning our clients’ trust and business.”

Highlights of the 2022 survey results include the following:

Ultimus LeverPoint’s overall average score of 6.50 significantly exceeded the industry average overall score of 5.96

The firm’s individual category scores outperformed industry average scores in all 8 applicable categories surveyed.

The firm received a resounding 6.86 in On-boarding, well above the industry average of 5.99.

As a result of its survey scores, Ultimus LeverPoint received two important accreditations from Global Custodian: Global Outperformer, which signifies that the firm’s overall score exceeds the industry average score. Category Outperformer, indicating that the firm’s score in one or more categories was higher than the industry average score.

As a result of its survey scores, Ultimus LeverPoint has been nominated for the following Private Equity Administration awards: Private Equity Fund Administrator of the Year Client Service Onboarding Technology Reporting Capital Drawdowns & Distributions





About Ultimus LeverPoint

Ultimus LeverPoint Private Fund Solutions is a leading fund administrator committed to providing a complete spectrum of solutions to private equity, venture capital, real estate, and hedge fund clients. We provide accounting and fund administration solutions to 240 firms with over $160B in AUA, representing a diverse range of alternative fund types and structures.

Whether outsourcing a new fund or transitioning existing funds, Ultimus LeverPoint serves as a seamless extension of your firm – a partner in growth. From traditional to complex structures, our team of over 390 associates provides operational excellence to meet every need and is dedicated to helping investment managers keep pace with the constantly changing regulatory and market demands while providing quick solutions to new challenges. For more information, visit www.ultimusleverpoint.com.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service tech-enhanced fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.



Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Chicago, Denver, New York and Boston, Ultimus employs more than 925 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,600 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

