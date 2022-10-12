’Tis the Season: Food Lion Provides Easy and Affordable Holiday Savings

SALISBURY, N.C., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion continues to help its neighbors prepare for the holiday season with ease and affordability. Providing customers an opportunity to save money on items they buy every day, Food Lion is offering an additional $20 in savings to its customers just in time for holiday gatherings. The promotion runs from Oct. 12 to Nov. 23.



In addition to the savings, the omnichannel retailer makes earning and redeeming the $20 coupon simple for customers:

Shop six times between Oct. 12 and Nov. 23 with a personal MVP card.

Spend at least $50 per shopping trip.

Receive a $20 Food Lion coupon at the bottom of the receipt after the sixth qualifying trip.

Redeem the $20 coupon during the next shopping trip using a personal MVP card. Coupons are valid two weeks from the date of issue.

Promotional progress is tracked at the bottom of each receipt. For purchases to qualify for the promotion, customers must use their personal MVP savings card. The Food Lion MVP savings card enables customers to take advantage of lower prices available throughout the store or online when shopping through Food Lion To Go. Customers without an MVP card can enroll for free in stores or online.

Purchases of pharmacy, alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery and postage stamps and services do not count toward the $50 purchase requirement. For more information about the $20 promotion, please visit foodlion.com/promotions/shop-track-receive.

Customers can also access increased savings by visiting the MVP Coupon Hub, scanning their MVP card in-store at the MVP Savings Center located near the entrance of any Food Lion store, using Shop & Earn rewards or the Food Lion Mobile App.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 21 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 970 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

CONTACTS:

Food Lion Media Relations

704-245-3317

publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3763da32-9ba3-40b6-8f17-88d94b658084