Global Hernia Repair Devices Market to Surpass US$ 13,059.8 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Seattle, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global Hernia Repair Devices market is estimated to be valued at US$ 7,275.7 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Hernia Repair Devices Market:

Major players operating in market are focusing on adopting strategies such as product approvals, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2020, Deep Blue Medical Advances, Inc., a medical devices company, announced that it received 510 (k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its new T-Line, a hernia mesh. The mesh helps to prevent the occurrence or reoccurrence of hernias following abdominal surgery.

Growing awareness pertaining to hernia is expected to accelerate the market growth. For instance, in April 2019, SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital raised awareness among pregnant women by spreading information about congenital diaphragmatic hernia (CDH) that would help them during prenatal diagnosis, by conducting a ‘CDH Care’ Program. SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital celebrates April as a congenital diaphragmatic hernia (CDH) awareness month.

Major players in the global hernia repair devices market are focused on research and development (R&D) of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in July 2020, TELA Bio, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, announced the results of an interim analysis from the company's post-market BRAVO study evaluating the clinical performance of OviTex for the treatment of ventral hernias.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global Hernia Repair Devices market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of hernia. For instance, according to National Library of Medicine, as of June 7, 2022, inguinal hernia repair is an extremely common operation performed by surgeons. More than 800,000 surgeries are performed per year globally.

Among product type, hernia mesh segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to the wide adoption of these devices. Growth of this segment is primarily attributed to the resistance to infection and the ability to provide long-term tensile strength to prevent a recurrence of hernia.

On the basis of region, North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global hernia repair devices market over the forecast period, owing to the presence of major players. Sedentary lifestyles, increasing elderly population, and high recurrence rate of hernia are some of the factors responsible for the market growth in North America. Moreover, rising healthcare expenditure and faster U. S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approvals are adding to the market growth in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global Hernia Repair Devices market are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Cooper Companies Inc., Lifecell Corporation (Allergan Plc), W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic Plc, Cook Medical Inc., Baxter International Inc., and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Market Segmentation:

Global Hernia Repair Devices Market, By Product Type: Hernia Mesh Biologic Mesh Synthetic Mesh Hernia Fixation Devices Sutures Tack Applicators Glue Applicators

Global Hernia Repair Devices Market, By Surgery Type: Open Surgery Laparoscopic Surgery

Global Hernia Repair Devices Market, By Hernia Type Inguinal Hernia Umbilical Hernia Incisional Hernia Femoral Hernia Others

Global Hernia Repair Devices Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



