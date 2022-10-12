English Swedish

October 12, 2022

Gothenburg, Sweden

Preliminary figures for the third quarter show an increased EBITA of 200 percent compared to the same period last year

Hexatronic’s sales and earnings during the third quarter of 2022 are expected to increase sharply due to continued strong growth, primarily in the US, the UK, and Germany.



Preliminary net sales for the quarter amounted to approximately 1,729 MSEK (905), which corresponds to 91 percent growth compared to the same period last year, of which about 50 percent is organic. EBITA for the third quarter is expected to amount to 316 MSEK (106), which corresponds to 200 percent growth compared to the same period last year and an EBITA margin of 18.3 percent (11.7).



“We have continued to see very strong demand in basically all our markets during the quarter. The investments in increased production capacity and in the strengthening of the organization over the last years, together with increased demand has been the leading contributor to the strong preliminary result for the third quarter “, says Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group AB.



The report for the third quarter of 2022 will be published as planned on October 28 at 07.00 CEST.

Gothenburg, October 12, 2022

Henrik Larsson Lyon

CEO Hexatronic Group

