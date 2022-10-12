Expanse Studios Unveils New Slots at the Las Vegas G2E

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the world’s biggest gaming expo, Expanse Studios, the fastest growing casino developer, launched three newest online slots – Pirate’s Power, Magic Wheel and Fortune Farm!

Time to discover the beauty of the Caribbean Sea. In Pirate’s Power, there is a chance of winning up to x5000 of the bet, activating stacked wild 2x symbols, collecting treasuries and more. With 20 pay lines, there are 6 ways to win in this exciting adventure-themed slot game, including 2 separate wild symbols, a scatter symbol, 3 types of scatters and a bonus game.

Fortune Farm - another slot hit slot from Expanse Studio has arrived and brings the perfect combination of cartoon - motived graphics, interesting themes and options, including respins and multipliers that can increase the bet up to 1000 times!

Magic Wheel is Expanse’s tribute and version of the good, old Wheel of Fortune, with multi-level systems and variety of prizes. The rules are as simple as it gets – bet and start the wheel. A perfect combination of a simple UX and state of the art graphics and dynamic gameplay.

The world’s gaming elite in Las Vegas is ready for Expanse’s newest slots and casual card, roulette and table games, available for play as the company continues to expand into new regions and provide the paramount gaming experience.

