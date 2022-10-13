Michelin: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares making up the Company’s capital

| Source: Michelin Michelin

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT, FRANCE

           Clermont-Ferrand, October 13th, 2022

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN
Partnership Limited by Shares (commandite par actions) having a capital of EUR 354,897,656

Registered in the CLERMONT-FERRAND Trade and companies register
under number 855 200 887
Head office: 23, place des Carmes-Déchaux - 63000 Clermont-Ferrand, France

Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares
making up the Company’s capital

(articles L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16
of the General Reglementation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

DateNumber of sharesTotal number of voting rights
 

2022/09/30

 		 

709,795,376		 

Number of theoretical voting rights: 974,375,311

 

Number of voting rights: 974,375,311

 

    

Investor Relations

 

Guillaume Jullienne
+33 (0) 7 86 09 68 01

 

guillaume.jullienne@michelin.com

 

Flavien Huet
+33 (0) 7 77 85 04 82

 

flavien.huet@michelin.com

 

Pierre Hassaïri
+33 (0) 6 84 32 90 81
pierre.hassairi@michelin.com		Media Relations

 

+33 (0) 1 45 66 22 22
groupe-michelin.service-de-presse@michelin.com

 

Individual Shareholders Relations

 

+33 (0) 4 73 32 23 05

 

Muriel Floc’hlay
muriel.floc-hlay@michelin.com

 

Clémence Rodriguez
clemence.daturi-rodriguez@michelin.com

 

DISCLAIMER
This press release is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation to recommend the purchase of Michelin shares. To obtain more detailed information on Michelin, please consult the documents filed in France with Autorité des marchés financiers, which are also available from the Michelin website www.michelin.com/en.
This press release may contain a number of forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time of publishing this document, they are by nature subject to risks and contingencies liable to translate into a difference between actual data and the forecasts made or inferred by these statement

Attachment


Attachments

Déclaration AMF EN 2022_09_30