Comment on information published in the media

English Estonian

The headline of an article published October 13, 2022 in the Äripäev newspaper „Merko's 20-year anticipated grand development buried protected plants”, the headlines referring to the same content on the aripaev.ee website “Destruction of plants brought criminal proceedings against Merko” and “20 years of anticipated grand development brought criminal proceedings against Merko” are misleading.

As the representatives of AS Merko Ehitus Estonia commented to Äripäev, AS Merko Ehitus Estonia is not informed of the initiation of such proceedings and the company received information about this from a journalist. Also AS Merko Ehitus Estonia has not been recognized as a party to the proceedings nor any procedural act has been performed with respect to the company or its employees.

The impression created by the published headlines that a company belonging to the Merko Ehitus group has been a subject of procedural acts is misleading.

AS Merko Ehitus has inquired the Environmental Board about the alleged investigation.

Urmas Somelar

Head of Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee