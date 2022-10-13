Remitly to Sponsor Technica 2022 Hackathon

SEATTLE, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remitly Global, Inc., (NASDAQ: RELY) (“Remitly”), a leading global digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families, today announced it is a Gold sponsor of Technica , the world's largest hackathon for underrepresented genders.



Over the course of 24 hours, Technica provides a welcoming environment for both beginner and experienced hackers to develop their skills. Participants have the opportunity to create new applications, websites or hardware projects, explore their interests and learn new skills, and build a community within the tech industry. This year’s hackathon is expected to be attended by more than 2,000 students from several hundred educational institutions.

During the hackathon, Remitly will be providing a workshop, “Building better products through Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery, Continuous Deployment, Test Driven Development, and Empathy,” featuring techniques for students to improve the quality of their projects. Remitly also created the hackathon prize category of "Best Hack Project That Benefits Immigrants Or International Students."

“Remitly was created around the basis of equity and inclusion, and we recognize the need to foster more inclusion within the tech industry,” said Erin Pierpoint, Vice President of Talent Acquisition at Remitly. “As a sponsor of this event, we are proud to join the Technica community and partner alongside efforts to create a more diverse and inclusive tech environment for all genders. We look forward to meeting participants in person and online.”

Technica 2022 will take place on October 15 -16, 2022 in The Hotel at The University of Maryland as well as virtually via Technica’s platform. To learn more, visit gotechnica.org/ .

About Technica

Technica is the non-profit organization behind the world’s largest hackathon for underrepresented genders as well as affiliated programs and events, organized by University of Maryland students. Technica’s hackathon takes place every fall, this year on October 15-16, 2022. Over the duration of 24 hours, Technica hackers are immersed in tech culture and encouraged to exercise their imagination to create interesting and innovative hacks.

Navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and striving to expand access to Technica’s unique community, Technica is a global, hybrid event both in-person at the University of Maryland and online via its custom virtual platform. In 2021, Technica hosted 2002 hackers, 297 in-person and 1705 virtually from across 43 US states, 30 countries, and 5 continents.

About Remitly

Remitly is a leading digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families in over 170 countries around the world. Remitly helps immigrants send money home in a safe, reliable and transparent manner. Its digitally-native, cross-border remittance app eliminates the long wait times, complexities and fees typical of traditional remittance processes. Building on its strong foundation, Remitly is expanding its suite of products to further its mission and transform financial services for immigrants all around the world. Founded in 2011, Remitly is headquartered in Seattle and has seven global offices, including London, Cork, Singapore, Manila and Managua.

Contact Info

Adam Cormier

adamc@remitly.com