Circle Logistics Uses Back-Office Automation to Pay Carriers Faster

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circle Logistics , one of the fastest-growing, privately held logistics providers, today announced the company’s Transport Pro integration is helping Circle pay carriers faster. Transport Pro enables Circle to process invoices and factoring funds faster by organizing and managing documents using its new Smart Imaging and Indexing system. With reduced amounts of manual back-office work and faster inbound document processing with fewer errors, the system enables Circle to pay carriers in a fraction of the time.



“Automating our billing process is a benefit for customers and employees, because the payment processes are faster and require less of our employees’ time,” said Eric Fortmeyer, president and CEO of Circle Logistics. “Using Smart Imaging and Indexing, the Circle team processes more paperwork faster, reducing the amount of time carriers have to wait for completed load payments, which is very helpful during this fluctuating market.”

The Transport Pro Smart Imaging and Indexing system enables the Circle staff to be mostly hands-off while the system reads email content and identifies the shipments for which each document belongs. The system also analyzes the pages of documents received and can determine whether it is a bill of lading, carrier invoice, or other type, and automatically assigns the document type for each page. The auto image capturing and indexing system then matches the trip documents and order number for each load. If a document is unreadable, a team member can make revisions and recode the document appropriately. Using machine learning capabilities, the system gets smarter over time by detecting how such pages should be indexed.

“Use of the Smart Imaging and Indexing system certainly helps to nurture relationships with carriers seeking faster payments for completed loads and it is also a huge selling point for Circle’s current and potential employees,” said Kenneth Kloeppel, director of technology for Transport Pro. “What generally takes a Circle staff member three minutes to analyze, upload and process now only takes about 15 seconds.”

Circle is hiring. To view the company’s available positions, including some remote opportunities, visit https://circledelivers.com/careers/ .

About Transport Pro

Transport Pro is a leading cloud-based transportation management software (TMS) that offers cutting-edge technology to fleets, brokers, and 3PLs. As a fully integrated platform, Transport Pro serves as the main hub for all business operations, and helps transportation companies automate the entire lifecycle of a load, from dispatch, imaging, billing, settlements, accounting, and reporting. Leveraging the latest technology, Transport Pro provides brokerages with modern capacity and tracking solutions, and gives trucking companies essential tools to proactively manage drivers, safety, and maintenance. The TMS features powerful, built-in tools that eliminate manual processes, so that teams can focus more on business growth and customer relationships. Easily implemented across multiple locations, Transport Pro is built for transportation companies that are ready to scale their operations. For more information, visit www.transportpro.net .

About Circle Logistics

Founded in Fort Wayne, Ind. in 2011, Circle Logistics is one of the fastest-growing transportation companies in the nation, servicing over $700 million in freight spend. As a Top 50 Freight Brokerage Firm, Circle combines the dedication of a privately owned asset-based 3PL with the coverage of a public large-scale provider to create a superior modern freight experience. Circle is committed to delivering on three core promises to our customers: No Fail Service, Personalized Communication and Innovative Solutions. Circle provides coverage across all modes of transportation in the continental United States and Mexico, including Dry Van, Flatbed, Reefer, LTL, Expedite, Oversize and Air. For more information, visit www.circledelivers.com .

