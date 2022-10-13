National Fuel Schedules Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in a teleconference to review National Fuel Gas Company’s (NYSE:NFG) fourth quarter fiscal 2022 results and hear an update on the Company and its operations. The teleconference will be held on



Friday, November 4, 2022 at 11 a.m. (ET)

Representing management will be David P. Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer; Karen M. Camiolo, Treasurer and Principal Financial Officer; and Justin I. Loweth, President of Seneca Resources Company, LLC and National Fuel Gas Midstream Company, LLC. Prepared remarks are planned for approximately 20 minutes with ample time for questions and answers.

To pre-register for this call (recommended), please visit: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=d40ff074&confId=42546

After registering, you will receive your access details via email.

To join by telephone on the day of call:

US Dial-in number (Toll Free): 1 844-200-6205

Access Code: 879958

This teleconference will also be simultaneously webcast online and can be accessed on the NFG Investor Relations website at investor.nationalfuelgas.com. Click the link to the conference call under the Events Calendar.

An audio replay will be available following the call until Friday, November 11, 2022. To access the replay, dial 866-813-9403 and provide Access Code 533110

For additional information, contact:

Brandon J. Haspett

Director of Investor Relations

716-857-7697



or Kathryn Nikisch-Hoffman

Senior Investor Relations Analyst III

716-857-7340

Email: nfg_investor_relations@natfuel.com

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas assets across four business segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com.

