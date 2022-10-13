Prosafe SE: Safe Concordia US Gulf contract signed

With reference to public disclosure dated 22 September 2022, Prosafe has signed a contract with a major operator to provide accommodation services using the Safe Concordia in the US Gulf of Mexico.



The firm duration of the contract, commencing within a window of July through October, is 330 days with up to 6 months of options. The value of the contract firm duration is approximately USD 33 million.



Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com



Stavanger,13 October 2022

Prosafe SE



Jesper K. Andresen, CEO

Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155



Reese McNeel, CFO

Phone: +47 47 51 64 25 17 / +47 415 08 186



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.