FinWise Chairman, Russell F. Healey, Jr. Announces Retirement

MURRAY, Utah, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinWise Bancorp and FinWise Bank (“FinWise”) announced today the retirement of Chairman of the Board of Directors, Russell “Fred” Healey, Jr. effective as of 10/6/22. Mr. Healey steps down after nearly two decades of service to the bank, and 12 years as Chairman. Kent Landvatter, CEO and President, has been named as Chairman of both FinWise Bancorp and FinWise Bank.



“Fred’s knowledge and experience in banking, finance and general business strengthened our board of directors’ collective qualifications, skills and experience and his leadership and impact on the bank have been immeasurable – he will be missed,” said Kent Landvatter, CEO of FinWise Bank. “On a personal note, one of the most satisfying and rewarding aspects of my own career has been the opportunity to work with Fred as a colleague, a partner and mentor.”

Mr. Healey was appointed to the FinWise board of directors in April 2003 and has served as the Chairman of the board of directors since October 2010. Mr. Healey served from April 1993 to September 2010 as the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Feature Films for Families and is the sole owner and operator of The Healey Company which manages over $100 million in real estate assets. He also served as the director of real estate and development of the Challenger School Foundation. During that time, he supervised the construction of over $60 million in buildings and remodeling projects. Mr. Healey received his Master of Finance summa cum laude from the University of Utah in 1980.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp is a Utah bank holding company headquartered in Murray, Utah. FinWise operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FinWise Bank, a Utah state-chartered non-member bank.

