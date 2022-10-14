CORRECTIVE INFORMATION RELATED TO MARTELA OYJ SALE AND LEASEBACK OF NUMMELA PRODUCTION AND LOGISTIC  CENTER

English Finnish

As Martela Oyj informed in stock exchange release on July 5th, 2022 it has signed an sale and leaseback agreement regarding the Nummela production and logistic center. Martela will remain a tenant in the property with a long-term lease agreement. The value of the transaction is EUR 15 million. As a result of the transaction, Martela will book in the third quarter of 2022 a non-recurring taxable capital gain of around EUR 12 million.



Company now want to inform more details related to capital gain and treatment of the transaction in IFRS reporting. Parent company Martela Oyj has booked a EUR 12.4 million taxable capital gain which will increase parent company’s distributable equity.

According to the IFRS 16 standard, in case of sale and leaseback, seller will book only the amount of gain related to rights transferred to the buyer. Because of this, impact to Martela’s reported EBIT according to IFRS from the transaction is EUR 1.5 million. This has been booked in the third quarter of 2022. Liabilities from the transaction according to the IFRS are EUR 13.0 million. Impact to the company’s reported EBIT in the coming years will be EUR -0.1 million.

Our strategic direction is defined by our mission “Better working” and our vision “People-centric workplaces”. Martela supplies user-centric workplaces where the users and their wellbeing are what matter most. We focus on the Nordic countries because, based on our common open work culture and needs, the Nordic countries are leaders in hybrid workplaces.



