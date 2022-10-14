Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Zwevegem, BELGIUM

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 6 October 2022 to 12 October 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the third tranche of € 30 million started on 29 July 2022.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 6 October 2022 to 12 October 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 101 171 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the third tranche of the share buyback program during the period from 6 October 2022 to 12 October 2022:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price paid (€)Lowest Price paid (€)Total Amount (€)
6 October 2022Euronext Brussels9 76326.6527.1026.38260 184
 MTF CBOE9 89226.6427.1026.36263 523
 MTF Turquoise
 MTF Aquis
7 October 2022Euronext Brussels10 70826.3926.6826.20282 584
 MTF CBOE10 43326.4026.6426.18275 431
 MTF Turquoise1 70026.2426.3026.1844 608
 MTF Aquis2 10026.2326.3026.1655 083
10 October 2022Euronext Brussels11 24027.0627.3826.18304 154
 MTF CBOE10 29927.1127.3626.80279 206
 MTF Turquoise
 MTF Aquis
11 October 2022Euronext Brussels8 39927.4027.7426.54230 133
 MTF CBOE8 10027.3727.7226.56221 697
 MTF Turquoise
 MTF Aquis
12 October 2022Euronext Brussels9 23727.9328.3027.56257 989
 MTF CBOE9 30027.9428.3027.60259 842
 MTF Turquoise
 MTF Aquis
Total 101 17127.0328.3026.162 734 434

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 29 July 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 207 shares during the period from 6 October 2022 to 12 October 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 15 571 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 6 October 2022 to 12 October 2022:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
6 October 202280026.4526.5026.4021 160
7 October 20221 20026.2526.3626.1831 500
10 October 202240026.2026.2026.2010 480
11 October 202280126.6527.9026.6021 347
12 October 2022627.8027.8027.80167
Total3 20784 653


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
6 October 20221 20026.9727.1026.8032 364
7 October 202240026.6026.6026.6010 640
10 October 20225 50027.0427.4026.40148 720
11 October 20226 87127.7028.0027.10190 327
12 October 20221 60028.2128.3028.0045 136
Total15 571427 187

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 82 777 shares.

On 12 October 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 911 124 own shares, or 6.63% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

