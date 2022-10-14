Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 6 October 2022 to 12 October 2022
Share Buyback Program
In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the third tranche of € 30 million started on 29 July 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 6 October 2022 to 12 October 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 101 171 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the third tranche of the share buyback program during the period from 6 October 2022 to 12 October 2022:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price paid (€)
|Lowest Price paid (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|6 October 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|9 763
|26.65
|27.10
|26.38
|260 184
|MTF CBOE
|9 892
|26.64
|27.10
|26.36
|263 523
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|7 October 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|10 708
|26.39
|26.68
|26.20
|282 584
|MTF CBOE
|10 433
|26.40
|26.64
|26.18
|275 431
|MTF Turquoise
|1 700
|26.24
|26.30
|26.18
|44 608
|MTF Aquis
|2 100
|26.23
|26.30
|26.16
|55 083
|10 October 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|11 240
|27.06
|27.38
|26.18
|304 154
|MTF CBOE
|10 299
|27.11
|27.36
|26.80
|279 206
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|11 October 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|8 399
|27.40
|27.74
|26.54
|230 133
|MTF CBOE
|8 100
|27.37
|27.72
|26.56
|221 697
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|12 October 2022
|Euronext Brussels
|9 237
|27.93
|28.30
|27.56
|257 989
|MTF CBOE
|9 300
|27.94
|28.30
|27.60
|259 842
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total
|101 171
|27.03
|28.30
|26.16
|2 734 434
As announced on 25 February 2022 and 29 July 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.
Liquidity agreement
In the context of the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 207 shares during the period from 6 October 2022 to 12 October 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 15 571 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 6 October 2022 to 12 October 2022:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|6 October 2022
|800
|26.45
|26.50
|26.40
|21 160
|7 October 2022
|1 200
|26.25
|26.36
|26.18
|31 500
|10 October 2022
|400
|26.20
|26.20
|26.20
|10 480
|11 October 2022
|801
|26.65
|27.90
|26.60
|21 347
|12 October 2022
|6
|27.80
|27.80
|27.80
|167
|Total
|3 207
|—
|—
|—
|84 653
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|6 October 2022
|1 200
|26.97
|27.10
|26.80
|32 364
|7 October 2022
|400
|26.60
|26.60
|26.60
|10 640
|10 October 2022
|5 500
|27.04
|27.40
|26.40
|148 720
|11 October 2022
|6 871
|27.70
|28.00
|27.10
|190 327
|12 October 2022
|1 600
|28.21
|28.30
|28.00
|45 136
|Total
|15 571
|—
|—
|—
|427 187
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 82 777 shares.
On 12 October 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 911 124 own shares, or 6.63% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
