Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 6 October 2022 to 12 October 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022 , the third tranche of € 30 million started on 29 July 2022 .

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 6 October 2022 to 12 October 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 101 171 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the third tranche of the share buyback program during the period from 6 October 2022 to 12 October 2022:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price paid (€) Lowest Price paid (€) Total Amount (€) 6 October 2022 Euronext Brussels 9 763 26.65 27.10 26.38 260 184 MTF CBOE 9 892 26.64 27.10 26.36 263 523 MTF Turquoise — — — — — MTF Aquis — — — — — 7 October 2022 Euronext Brussels 10 708 26.39 26.68 26.20 282 584 MTF CBOE 10 433 26.40 26.64 26.18 275 431 MTF Turquoise 1 700 26.24 26.30 26.18 44 608 MTF Aquis 2 100 26.23 26.30 26.16 55 083 10 October 2022 Euronext Brussels 11 240 27.06 27.38 26.18 304 154 MTF CBOE 10 299 27.11 27.36 26.80 279 206 MTF Turquoise — — — — — MTF Aquis — — — — — 11 October 2022 Euronext Brussels 8 399 27.40 27.74 26.54 230 133 MTF CBOE 8 100 27.37 27.72 26.56 221 697 MTF Turquoise — — — — — MTF Aquis — — — — — 12 October 2022 Euronext Brussels 9 237 27.93 28.30 27.56 257 989 MTF CBOE 9 300 27.94 28.30 27.60 259 842 MTF Turquoise — — — — — MTF Aquis — — — — — Total 101 171 27.03 28.30 26.16 2 734 434

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 29 July 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 207 shares during the period from 6 October 2022 to 12 October 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 15 571 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 6 October 2022 to 12 October 2022:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 6 October 2022 800 26.45 26.50 26.40 21 160 7 October 2022 1 200 26.25 26.36 26.18 31 500 10 October 2022 400 26.20 26.20 26.20 10 480 11 October 2022 801 26.65 27.90 26.60 21 347 12 October 2022 6 27.80 27.80 27.80 167 Total 3 207 — — — 84 653





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 6 October 2022 1 200 26.97 27.10 26.80 32 364 7 October 2022 400 26.60 26.60 26.60 10 640 10 October 2022 5 500 27.04 27.40 26.40 148 720 11 October 2022 6 871 27.70 28.00 27.10 190 327 12 October 2022 1 600 28.21 28.30 28.00 45 136 Total 15 571 — — — 427 187

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 82 777 shares.

On 12 October 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 911 124 own shares, or 6.63% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

