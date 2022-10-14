Aurora Mobile Launches Overseas Messaging Service Platform EngageLab to Help Developers with Effective Global User Reach

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that it has recently launched its overseas messaging service platform EngageLab (https://www.engagelab.com/), allowing developers to effectively and accurately reach global users.



Overseas expansion is becoming a substantial growth path for Chinese companies. After starting with offering products to enterprises overseas, an increasing number of Chinese companies are now providing a widening range of products to global consumers including cross-border e-commerce, gaming, online social, cloud computing, new energy vehicles and financial services. And their offerings have extended from products to services and solutions across the whole supply chain. In order to facilitate the overseas expansion of Chinese companies, Aurora Mobile launched EngageLab, helping Chinese companies carry out refined and accurate user reach and engagement with low cost, high message delivery rates and conversion rates.

EngageLab is committed to offering omnichannel messaging solutions to global enterprises and developers. At present, EngageLab provides five major services including AppPush, WebPush, Email Service, SMS Service and WhatsApp Business API, and is exploring additional messaging channels in overseas markets.

AppPush provides push notification services to apps. It uses one SDK to integrate various channels including JPush channels, APNs (Apple Push Notification service), FCM (Firebase Cloud Messaging) and the system-level push messaging channels of various mobile brands. Developers can complete the SDK integration process within just 3 minutes and carry out intelligent push messaging with high delivery rates.

WebPush offers push notification services to websites. Without going through apps, enterprises can push marketing messages and service notifications to website subscribers at any time to increase user engagement and conversion.

Email Service provides enterprises with high-efficiency and stable international email services. With real-time accurate feedback data reports, EngageLab’s email system helps customers optimize messaging strategies and improve delivery rates in a timely manner.

SMS Service enables fast and stable SMS messaging to global users. It fits various service scenarios, including One-Time Password (OTP), and marketing and operational purpose messaging. With high-quality channels, EngageLab’s SMS system can deliver messages within 5 seconds with a 99% delivery rate.

WhatsApp Business API features visual interface and easy integration. As an authorized WhatsApp service provider, EngageLab uses the WhatsApp Business API to help enterprises build close connections with more than two billion global users on WhatsApp.

Building on its proven product and service experience in China, Aurora Mobile made a global upgrade to its overseas messaging services and launched EngageLab fully catering to the demands of Chinese companies and global developers. This gives EngageLab distinctive advantages over other service providers such as:

High delivery rates

The message delivery rate is crucial to effective user reach. Thanks to its integrated email, AppPush, WebPush and SMS channels, EngageLab has been proved with high delivery rates since its launch.

Value for money services

The cost of messaging services may place serious constraints on the execution of operational plans. EngageLab provides tailored prices for different messaging channels that offer clients greater value for money. For example, Email Service uses tiered pricing for international emails based on the volume of emails, which can reduce cost by 10% to 30% on average.

Multiple messaging channels

As different countries and regions have different popular social apps, EngageLab continues to integrate major messaging channels, such as Apple Messenger, Instagram Messaging, Facebook Messenger, etc., helping enterprises with broad, fast, and efficient user reach.

Aurora Mobile started life as a domestic service provider and is now serving global developers. Instead of simply duplicating domestic products, EngageLab has been developed as a new messaging service platform adapted to overseas developers leveraging in-depth research and experience to serve numerous overseas customers, Going forward, Aurora Mobile will continue to improve its products and services to help global developers with high-efficiency and cost-effective user reach.

For more information about EngageLab, please visit https://www.engagelab.com/.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited

E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen

In China

Mr. Eric Yuan

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: eyuan@christensenir.com

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com