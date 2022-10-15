Correction: Prosafe SE: Update regarding auction in Brazil

* The change in relation to the original release is the addition of one sentence regarding the selected vessel.

Prosafe has submitted the most competitive offer in a bidding process for a 650-day firm period contract by Petróleo Brasileiro SA (“Petrobras”). The contract value is approximately USD 73 million (equivalent to USD 112,500 per day).



Contract award and timing are subject to a formal clarification process during which Petrobras is under no formal obligation to conclude a contract and other bidders may appeal.