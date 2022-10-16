Camfil Creates Complete HVAC Preventive Maintenance Checklist

Riverdale, Oct. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Recent improvements to HVAC equipment, building automation systems, and air filter technology have progressed to the point where the question should be asked: is it time to rethink the industry standard of automatically scheduling quarterly PM service calls?

The new report “PM Checklist for HVAC System” covers:



PM checklist for HVAC system

How often do you really need preventative maintenance for your HVAC system?

How long modern HVAC equipment lasts and why it isn’t as prone to breaking

The benefits of automated monitoring systems for remote inspection and adjustment

How higher-quality air filters protect HVAC equipment more effectively and for longer



About Camfil Clean Air Solutions

For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. We firmly believe that the best solutions for our customers are the best solutions for our planet, too. That’s why every step of the way – from design to delivery and across the product life cycle – we consider the impact of what we do on people and on the world around us. Through a fresh approach to problem-solving, innovative design, precise process control, and a strong customer focus we aim to conserve more, use less and find better ways – so we can all breathe easier.

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 31​ manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 35+ countries, and about 5,200 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and in communities across the world. To discover how Camfil USA can help you to protect people, processes and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.us/

##

Media Contact:

Lynne Laake

Camfil USA Air Filters

T: 888.599.6620

E: Lynne.Laake@camfil.com

F: Friend Camfil USA on Facebook

T: Follow Camfil USA on Twitter

Y: Watch Camfil Videos on YouTube

L: Follow our LinkedIn Page

Sources:

https://cleanair.camfil.us/2022/10/05/pm-checklist-for-hvac-system-should-you-extend-the-time-between-pm-service-calls/



