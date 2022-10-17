ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|10-Oct-22
|18,248
|€439.5120
|€8,020,214.98
|11-Oct-22
|18,936
|€423.5443
|€8,020,234.86
|12-Oct-22
|19,274
|€416.1158
|€8,020,215.93
|13-Oct-22
|20,271
|€395.6584
|€8,020,391.43
|14-Oct-22
|19,617
|€408.8527
|€8,020,463.42
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
