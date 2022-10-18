Wereldhave ranks best-in-class on ESG performance and reporting by leading rating agencies

Wereldhave announces it recently received several awards for its ESG program ‘A Better Tomorrow’:

Wereldhave ranks as number 1 in its peer group of listed Western European shopping center companies in the 2022 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB, the leading global ESG benchmark for real estate)

With a score of 92/100, representing a 1-point increase from 2021, Wereldhave received a 5-star rating from GRESB for the ninth consecutive year

Wereldhave also received its seventh Gold Award in the annual Sustainability Best Practices Recommendations from the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA sBPR)



“We are very proud of these recognitions by GRESB and EPRA. Thanks to our ambitious strategy, and of course the everyday commitment of our local center management teams to act in line with ‘A Better Tomorrow’, we keep delivering on our promises.” commented Dennis de Vreede, CFO at Wereldhave.

A Better Tomorrow

The ESG-program ‘A Better Tomorrow’ was developed to reduce waste and carbon, to improve our centers’ ability to withstand heat stress and storms, and increase positive impact for local communities. The program is based on three focus areas; better footprint, better nature and better living, each with clear ambitions.

Becoming Paris-proof

Last year, Wereldhave started introducing Paris-proof roadmaps for each of its centers. These roadmaps set out what measures will be needed to meet our 2030 SBTi climate and 2045 Paris net-zero targets. Currently Paris-proof roadmaps are in place for all Dutch centers and in progress for Belgium.

