JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles Welcomes Guests to Defining Modern Kaiseki With Michelin-Star Chef Hiroo Nagahara

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles , a Japanese cultural destination in the heart of Hollywood, announces the launch of DEFINING MODERN KAISEKI , a limited-time series of elegant kaiseki dinner pop-ups with renowned chef Hiroo Nagahara. From Friday, November 4 through Saturday, December 17, the chef will draw from his experience at Michelin-starred venues (Charlie Trotter, Guy Savoy, Kagurazaka-Ishikawa and Narisawa) where he developed a deep respect for the coursed progression of kaiseki and its adaptability to modern cuisine. Reservations will soon be available for booking here .



Kaiseki is a traditional Japanese multi-course meal in which elegant portions of high-quality fish, vegetables, meat, and other ingredients are artfully prepared and presented as symphonic courses, each complementing the season and the dishes in which they are served. Considered both haute cuisine and an art form, kaiseki is rarely available outside Japan and is still relatively unknown among international gourmet food enthusiasts.

With sweeping views from Hollywood to Downtown Los Angeles, the kaiseki popups take place the first three weekends of November and December at the acclaimed JAPAN HOUSE restaurant space on the 5th floor of Ovation Hollywood (formerly Hollywood & Highland), with two seatings at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

At the intimate dining experience for approximately 12 diners per session, Chef Hiroo presents a guided, eight-course kaiseki dinner plus small bites, candies, and confections. The meal explores the multi-course structure and progression of kaiseki, its visual aesthetics along with the balance of taste, texture, and the importance of seasonal and local ingredients.

Sample Menu

Opening Bites – amuse bouche

– amuse bouche Course 1 Fall Harvest – market vegetables & fruits, iwashichovy louie dressing, crispy grains Vegetable Ash Brioche a Tete – toasted koji carrot butter, black truffle, maple BBQ King Crab & Astrea Caviar – charred banana créme mushi, champagne beurre blanc, two peas in a pod beans (additional $70.00)

Course 2 Kagoshima Sujiara – hairy crab & corn ankake, John Givens tomatoes, matcha kombu salt

Course 3 Dry Aged Sashimi – Spanish blue fin tuna, miyagi sawara & Tokyo kinmedai, assorted garnishes, 3-year aged ponzu

Course 4 New Zealand Langoustine & Hokkaido Uni – confit pichuberries, caramelized sour cream, uni garum

Course 5 Char Siu A5 Miyazaki-Gyu & Matsutake Mushroom – black truffle, g&d potato, shinko pear

Course 6 30-day Dry Aged Tyee & Wagyu Onion Marmalade Donabe Rice – hearts of palm, hijiki seaweed relish, dashi ikura Fish Fumet Miso Soup – fall squash, preserved Oregon spruce tips, orange olive oil

Course 7 Coconut Parfait – tapioca pudding, coconut granita, kaffir lime peanut brittle

Course 8 Terry Rance Yellow Peach – preserved Japanese chestnuts, lemon verbena, hoji-cha ice cream

Candies & Confections – assortment of seasonal bite-sized candies and confections

*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness; especially if you have a medical condition.

Each kaiseki dinner costs $260 per person (with optional supplement) exclusive of tax and gratuity. Optional beverage pairings and a la carte selections will be available for purchase onsite. Prepaid reservations must be booked online in advance and group reservations must be made together. Menu substitutions are respectfully declined and the menu is subject to change based on seasonality and availability. The experience lasts approximately 2 – 2.5 hours. For questions or inquiries please contact us through th i s page .

For more information, visit the JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles website and social channels: Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , YouTube and LinkedIn .

ABOUT JAPAN HOUSE

JAPAN HOUSE is an innovative, worldwide project with three hubs – London, Los Angeles and Sao Paulo – conceived by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. It seeks to nurture a deeper understanding and appreciation of Japan in the international community. Occupying two floors at Ovation Hollywood (formerly Hollywood & Highland), JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles offers a place of new discovery that transcends physical and conceptual boundaries creating experiences that reflect the best of Japan through its spaces and diverse programs.

Location: 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028

Website: www.japanhousela.com

