Brandon Hall Group to Launch Study on Promoting a Diverse Leadership Team

Boca Raton, FL, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, is launched a study to understand the current state of diversity in leadership, the challenges organizations face in building a diverse leadership team, and how they are addressing and overcoming those challenges.

This research will do more than simply benchmark the diversity of leadership, it will look at ways high-performing organizations are improving their leadership diversity through concrete steps and meaningful actions.

Brandon Hall Group’s research initiative, Promoting a Diverse Leadership team focuses on:

The ways organizations with more diverse leadership teams leverage networks, allies, advocates, and more

What challenges organizations are facing in developing a more diverse leadership team

How organizations are using technology to assist them in measuring and monitoring the leadership pipeline to improve diversity

To participate in this study, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FYS53Y9 . Participants will receive summary results of the survey six to eight weeks after the survey launch and will get immediate download access to Brandon Hall Group’s strategy brief, Inclusive Leadership: 6 Strategies for Success.

This quantitative research will be complemented with qualitative interviews to create an understanding of the methods and techniques high-performing organizations are using to improve the diversity of their leadership team, and the business benefits they are seeing from doing so. The data and insights will fuel the development of research reports and tools — such as self-assessment tools, models, and frameworks — to help organizations grow and promote the diversity of their leadership teams.

“As organizations continue to grow their remote workforce, the very concept of what diversity means is changing”, said Cliff Stevenson, Principal Analyst at Brandon Hall Group, “Before it might have meant diversity compared to their local area, but it is becoming important to think of diversity from a broad range of concepts, and to use that leadership diversity for adaptive and innovate leadership.”

About Brandon Hall Group:

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to HR, Learning, and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For nearly 30 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition, and HR for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

