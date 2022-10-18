Great Plains Communications Expands Chadron, Nebraska Footprint with Fiber-to-the-Home and Business Network

Blair, Nebraska, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Plains Communications (GPC), the Midwestern digital infrastructure provider with a growing, privately owned 16,500+ mile fiber network reaching 13 states, announced the company will be building a fiber-to-the-home and business network throughout the City of Chadron, Nebraska, expanding off the ten fiber miles that currently exist in this GPC community. The overbuild will also allow GPC to provide enhanced fiber-driven products and services including symmetrical gigabit-Internet speeds throughout Chadron. The project will be completely funded by Great Plains Communications.

Mark Werner, Mayor of Chadron had this to say. “The City is excited to continue our long-standing technology partnership with GPC to bring fiber-to-the-home and business to Chadron. This fiber network will enhance quality of life for our residents, extend the reach of businesses and aid in our ability to retain and recruit new residents and businesses. We appreciate the direct investment by Great Plains Communications to make this network happen.”

The Chadron project will be completed in phases with construction beginning in the spring of 2023. This endeavor is one of many fiber-forward community projects that Great Plains Communications will begin in 2023 as they continue to grow their network and extend broadband services to more urban and rural midwestern homes and businesses.

“Chadron residents and businesses need access to the benefits and opportunities of a fast, reliable fiber-to-the-home and business network. As a trusted technology partner to this community for over 15 years, Great Plains Communications is pleased to answer the call and make this investment to position Chadron, Nebraska as a fiber-forward community,” said Todd Foje, CEO of Great Plains Communications.”

Great Plains Communications Fiber-Driven Products Available to Chadron Customers

Residential services: Symmetrical Internet speeds up to 1 Gbps, GPC iTV streaming video and GPC Whole Home WIFI powered by Plume Home Pass.

Business services: Symmetrical Internet with speeds up to 10 Gbps, managed Ethernet, GPC Cloud Connect, GPC Smarter Business Security, GPC Managed WIFI, multiple voice options, GPC Wireless backup, SD-WAN and Unified Communications.

Network Evolution

View the evolution of the Great Plains Communications fiber network: https://vimeo.com/734861570/43a9fb4d0f

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications is one of the largest privately-owned digital infrastructure providers in the Midwest and is headquartered in Blair, Nebraska. It has over a century of experience providing business and residential customers in Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska and Southeastern Indiana communities with forward-thinking, fiber-based technology services including high-speed Internet, Ethernet, video, hosted and traditional voice solutions. The company also takes pride in its progressive approach to accommodating the unique needs of all regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers and other service providers utilizing superior engineering and custom-build strategies. At the core of its service offering is an extensive, MEF-certified 16,500+ mile regional fiber network that reaches 13 states: Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The network offers community access rings, last-mile and middle-mile solutions, all fully supported by the company’s 24x7x365 Network Operations Center. For more information, visit www.gpcom.com.