National Business Women’s Week Recognizes Nation’s Fastest Growing Entrepreneurial Demographic

Lansing, Mich., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foster Swift’s 23 women attorneys are encouraging everyone to celebrate National Business Women’s Week and recognize the great works of this country’s working women. Today, there are 7.2 million majority-owned, privately-held, women-owned businesses in the United States. These organizations employ 7.3 million people and generate $1.1 trillion in sales (Business and Professional Women's Foundation).

National Business Women’s Week® is an opportunity to engage our women leaders, and provide valuable information and resources for women aiming to be leaders in their individual industries.

To add tools to the toolbox for success, the attorneys at Foster Swift are sharing highlights all week long from their series “Legal Strategies for Women Leaders”, which aims to provide the legal framework needed for leaders to innovate, grow, and excel both personally and professionally. See the full recordings of each session that has previously aired:

Another great resource for women starting their businesses is the Small Business Administration (SBA) Women’s Business Centers. Michigan is fortunate to have three locations which are listed below:

###

Since 1902, Foster Swift Collins & Smith, PC has provided comprehensive legal services to businesses, municipalities and individuals. The firm employs nearly 100 attorneys and over 100 support staff in six locations; Lansing, Detroit, Southfield, Grand Rapids, Holland and St. Joseph. For more information about the firm, its attorneys, and to access recent publications, visit www.fosterswift.com.

Attachment