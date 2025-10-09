Podcast Focuses on High School Athletes & Parents in Navigating Changes in NIL and College Sports

Lansing, Mich., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With recruiting season in full swing, high school athletes and their families are facing a fast-changing world in college sports. From NIL (Name, Image & Likeness) deals to shifting NCAA rules, and the establishment of the College Sports Commission (CSC), understanding what’s ahead can feel overwhelming.

Hosted by experienced sports and business law attorneys Dave Russell, Charlie Sarchet and Tony Dalimonte, the Foster Swift Sports Talk podcast breaks down the legal side of high school recruiting and college athletics in a way that’s clear, practical, and relevant for student-athletes and their parents.

Whether you're a rising star on the field aiming for a scholarship or a parent trying to understand the rules of the game to protect your child’s future, each episode features special guests within the athletics world, discussing their take on topics such as:

What comes next in high school and college sports.

How NIL deals work and what to watch for.

What to expect in the college recruitment process.

Avoiding pitfalls and protecting your brand.

All podcast episodes are available on Apple Podcasts as well as Spotify. Among the notable topics and guests include:

