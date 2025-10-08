Podcast Encourages Women Entrepreneurs to Achieve Their Goals

Lansing, Mich., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October is National Women’s Small Business Month, meant to celebrate and recognize the achievements and contributions of women entrepreneurs to the economy.

According to ecommercetips.org, over 1,800 new women-owned businesses are created each day in the U.S., employing 9.4 million workers and generating $1.9 trillion in revenues annually.

To encourage women business leaders and entrepreneurs in Greater Lansing and around Michigan, Foster Swift business attorneys Amanda Dernovshek and Lindsey Mead host the monthly storytelling podcast: Businesswomen Talking.

Each episode features local businesswomen leaders, owners and entrepreneurs sharing their personal experiences such as how they got started, difficulties they have faced along the way and other valuable insight.

All episodes are available on Spotify and Foster Swift’s YouTube page as well as the following landing page: fosterswift.com/f-businesswomen-talking-podcast-episodes-resources.html along with other resources such as more information on women and minority-owned certification and support opportunities for women-owned businesses.

